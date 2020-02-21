[College cancels class following racist graffiti found]

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) – Officials at a Maryland university canceled classes for a day following graffiti threatening black students with lynching was found out scrawled in educational properties.

The messages were observed created across a wall and a door in educational structures on Wednesday at Salisbury College, information shops claimed. The FBI has joined the investigation by college police, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Workplace and the Salisbury Police Office, the shops reported.

Lessons ended up established to resume Friday. Salisbury University President Charles A. Wight canceled Thursday’s courses, explaining in a statement that the campus neighborhood needed “the possibility to come jointly to process” what occurred, assistance each and every other and figure out how to transfer forward.

Assistance expert services including the Counseling Middle and the Office environment of Range and Inclusion remained open up, and the university held sessions to tackle fears and solution questions, the assertion said. Law enforcement also have greater their existence on campus, Wight additional.

This is the second modern instance of these kinds of graffiti currently being identified on campus, news retailers described. In November, Salisbury College police were termed to look into messages written inside of two stairwells that included racial slurs and references to the 2012 capturing in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 persons were being killed by a gunman at an elementary faculty.

Police have not built any arrests or publicly named a suspect in either circumstance.