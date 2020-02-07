College cheating scandal finisher Douglas Hodge is sentenced to the longest prison term – 9 months

February 7 (UPI) – Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of the investment company Pimco, was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday – the toughest sentence in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Hodge to a $ 750,000 prison sentence. Prosecutors said he paid $ 850,000 over several years to forge admission criteria and admit four of his children to prestigious universities in Los Angeles and Washington, DC. They should be approved as soccer and tennis athletes, it said.

Hodge, who has also been accused of bringing another child to Loyola Marymount University, was the 14th parent of the national scandal to be convicted since the code-named “Varsity Blues” operation was announced last year.

The prosecutor said, even though he already enjoyed an “extreme, almost unfathomable privilege” as CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co., Hodge used a “back door” method to give his children college access and used them longer and more often than the other 35 parents in the fraud.

The court ordered Hodge to do 500 hours of community service. The US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton described his actions as “horrific and stunning at the same time”.

The prosecution, which Hodge considered the most guilty of all parents involved in the case, by repeatedly using the system for the benefit of their children, favored a two-year sentence.

Hodge pleaded guilty last fall to having been charged with postal fraud, money transfer fraud, postal and money transfer fraud, and a money laundering conspiracy.

“As a parent, I advised my children to listen to that inner voice that tells them right and wrong. Well, I didn’t listen to my voice,” he said in court.

Thirty-one people involved in the scandal have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty, and the other 22 have filed a lawsuit. 36 of the 53 accused persons are parents or university trainers.