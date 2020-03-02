[college-delay-due-to-weather-problems]

CHP pacing targeted traffic over the Grapevine
The California Freeway Patrol is pacing website traffic from the Los Angeles and Kern County line to five miles south of the junction of Point out Route 99 at the Grapevine, in accordance to the Caltrans web site.
CHP is pacing targeted traffic from each instructions due to snow sticking on the roadway.
ShotSpotter leads to arrest of a person in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter recorded just one gunshot fired in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue that is according to the Bakersfield Law enforcement Office.
BPD stated even though officers ended up in the place, they observed a auto leaving the location.
Quick Track Lamont hosts its third annual operate Saturday
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Younger and old laced up their sneakers and produced their way to the 3rd annual “2-Mile, four-Mile are you a lot quicker than a fifth Grader” operate Saturday.
This run was hosted by Rapid Track Lamont.
