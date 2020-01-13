Loading...

Monday night is only good for two things: think terribly about the rest of the working week and watch some college football!

The Louisiana State Tigers will face the Clemson Tigers in the National College Football Championship 2020 game on Monday night, and it’s bound to be a cat fight. Or a tiger fight.

Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy stripe-on-stripe action:

When is the national championship game?

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET, but there are hours before programming when you can’t wait to get rid of the soccer itch.

Where’s the national championship game?

The game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, which is almost like a home advantage for the LSU Tigers.

How can I watch the national championship game?

The game will run on ESPN, but you can also stream it on the WatchESPN app. College football lifters won’t want to miss Championship Drive on ESPN after 6 p.m. ET (Here you choose who you think wins, and Lee Corso puts on a mascot head.)

Wait, if both teams are tigers, how do we know which tiger head to choose?

They are different, but equally disturbing tiger heads. The LSU mascot has a rounder face and looks like a hot bun.

Clemson is the one with the eyes who saw death.

You can also tell from the colors. The colors of the LSU are purple and gold, while those of Clemson are orange and purple (yes, it’s a pretty fashionable statement).

Are the LSU tigers a different kind of tiger? Are there different types of tigers?

There are nine different classifications of tigers in the wild. LSU actually holds a live tiger as a mascot (though luckily he doesn’t have to dress in a small jersey or something). His name is Mike, like all good tigers. He actually comes from a long and proud line of Mikes, like an English monarch, and is therefore officially called Mike VII. Most of the LSU’s Mikes were Bengal tigers, but Mike VII is a Bengali-Siberian mixture.

Clemson’s Tiger is literally just called “The Tiger”. He doesn’t want to talk about it so quickly.

So both teams are really good

They are both really, really good. The Clemson Tigers are old hats in this championship. Since the start of the current college football playoff format in 2014, the Clemson Tigers have won the championship round four times and won two titles.

Although the LSU is a force to be reckoned with forever in the SEC, it only reaches this level in the modern college football playoffs. However, they have three other national titles, the latest from 2007.

Big! tell me more

The Clemson Tigers will represent the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). They are coached by Dabo Swinney, the highest paid college coach in history.

The LSU Tigers will represent the aforementioned Southeastern Conference (SEC) and will be trained by Oscar the Grouch’s great intimidating uncle Ed Orgeron.

The LSU Tigers also have the incumbent Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Joe Burrow. He seems like a really good kid.

Clemson’s quarterback is Trevor Lawrence, who also looks like a good kid AND has excellent hair.

Who should I root for?

If you’re from the south, we shouldn’t have to tell you who to root for. Family history, drawn-out battle lines, and cross-conference rivalries probably cleared that up before you were born. If you’re from the north, maybe you’re just looking at hockey?

For everyone else, it matters: if you like to watch repetitions, root with Clemson. If you enjoy watching restarts where the storyline and characters are just a slightly different version of other shows than you saw in the past, look for LSU.

What can I say to be hyped?

If you use LSU as root: Take a deep breath. Go outside and face your hated neighbor’s house. Feel the rumble of thousands of fans in the stands. the smell of leather and grass and sweat; the screams of joy and anguish that come and shout with every game: Geaux Tigers!

If you are interested in Clemson: Simply pronounce the name of Dabo Swinney correctly. Everyone will know what your loyalties are.

29.951066

-90.071532

,