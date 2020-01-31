College football coach resigns after declaring Hitler unmistakably `` a great leader ''

Newly hired Grand Valley State University football coaching staff resigned on Thursday after praising remarks last week about Adolf Hitler in an interview with Michigan school student newspaper , declaring: “The way he managed was the second none.”

“In a poor effort to give an original answer to a question, I mistakenly communicated something absurd,” wrote former coordinator of the offensive Morris Berger in an apology posted on social media on Thursday. “There is no justifiable excuse – it was callous and not my intention.”

“Nothing in our history and our reference checks have revealed anything that might have suggested the unfortunate controversy that has taken place,” GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said in a statement. “It was a difficult time for everyone. I accepted the resignation of coach Berger in an effort to move on and to focus on the team and our 2020 season.”

Morris Berger was recently hired as the Grand Valley State University football offensive coordinator. Photo / Twitter

In Q&A style interview published last week by Grand Valley Lanthorn, sports writer Kellen Voss asked Morris Berger a variety of questions to help fans find out more about the new offensive coordinator of the football team. Towards the end of the interview – in a nod to Berger’s history diploma from Drury University – Voss asked him to name three people from history with whom he would like to dine, excluding personalities soccer.

“It probably won’t be a good review, but I’ll say Adolf Hitler,” replied Berger. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motivations, but the way he was able to lead was unequaled. How he joined a group and his supporters, I want to know how he did it. Bad intentions of course, but you cannot deny that he was not a great leader. “

Berger, who was named the team’s offensive coordinator on January 20, completed his trio with John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus after the Nazi leader, whose policies killed millions in the Holocaust.

Berger was suspended earlier this week during a university investigation.

“The comments made by the coordinator of the offensive Morris Berger, as reported in the student newspaper Lanthorn, do not reflect the values ​​of Grand Valley State University,” said Grand Valley State spokesperson Mary Eilleen Lyon in a press release this week. In a follow-up statement to The Lanthorn, the university said it was committed to the editorial independence of its student newspaper.

“The administration is examining the events surrounding Berger’s story to determine whether there has been behavior inconsistent with the engagement,” the statement added.

In an interview on Monday, Grand Valley Lanthorn editor Nick Moran told the Washington Post that the publication typically interviews big names who are joining and leaving the university. The last Q&A published by the newspaper, he noted, dates back to the former president of the university, who retired in April.

In the case of Berger, who joined Grand Valley State after successful internships at Texas State University and Oklahoma State University, Moran sought to give football fans a glimpse of their new coach.

“GVSU’s defensive play is something that is a spectacle – so having a new coordinator to reorganize the offensive has attracted a lot of attention,” he said. “Our job is to educate readers about Berger’s history and his goals for the offensive.”

Much of the interview focused on Berger’s coaching experience. Moran, who said he reviewed the interview before it was published, said the last question on the historical numbers aligns with the advice of the school’s sports reporting classes to start with a good question and “finish with a stroke”.

“I am more than proud of my team. As a young student journalist, it is difficult to manage a story with this attention,” he said. I can sleep at night and have confidence in the way we have managed things and the decisions we have made. “

Berger was contrite.

“I failed myself, my parents and this university – the answer I tried to give does not match what my parents instilled in me, nor does it represent what I stand for or believe in – I mismanaged the response and I am far from the target, “he wrote in his apologies.

