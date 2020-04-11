College Football Coach Serves as a Nurse in New York City During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Newsweek series “Heroes of the Pandemic” features daily heroes who show service, sacrifice, or kindness during the COVID-19 era.

Alex Charlton currently works as a nurse in New York City in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but only a few weeks earlier he resumed a college football coaching career thousands of miles away.

Charlton, 29, had arrived in Wichita, Texas in early March to begin his job as assistant coach of wide-receiver football for Midwestern State University (MSU). When the school was forced to close due to a virus, Charlton did not hesitate to take the opportunity to work as a nurse at the forefront of the pandemic, at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

“When I realized that I had the opportunity to go there, I never thought about it even once. I just thought someone was screaming for help, patients were sick and they were desperate for nurses. I immediately accepted it,” Charlton gave know Newsweek. “They need help the most, that’s where I’ll go. This is the center.”

A college football coach who doubles as a nurse, admittedly, is an unusual combination and Charlton says he hasn’t found anyone with the same resume. A Kansas City native first joined the college football coaching staff several years earlier at his alma mater, the University of Kansas. After the experience did not end the way he wanted, he was encouraged to pursue a nursing degree.

“So many people told me that I would become a great nurse, so I decided to go to nursing school while training high school soccer,” Charlton said. “I decided to go to nursing school, because I wanted to continue to find a career that made me proud at the end of the day, like I was with football.”

She arrived in New York last weekend and said that her experience so far was similar to her previous job as a nurse. One difference he noticed was that COVID-19 patients were forced to experience their trials without the company of family members, due to the highly infectious nature of the virus.

“It’s sad to see people in the hospital who are really sick, and they don’t have family members there to talk to them,” Charlton said. “They will all have families there, but they cannot enter because of a virus.”

“As a nurse, you go in and talk to patients, listen to them and be there for them, but it’s hard to see people there without loved ones,” he added. “We do our best to call the patient’s family to them, put them on the loudspeaker phone, update them and let them speak if they can talk.”

Charlton said he did not experience serious concerns about his own safety until family and friends reminded him that working with COVID-19 patients in a busy New York City hospital would mean he risked his life.

“When you hear someone say that, you pause. And it makes you a little nervous for that split second, but then, you just don’t think about it anymore,” Charlton said. “You just don’t let it enter your mind and you continue to work hard and do what you can to help.”

Although Charlton has not yet focused on personal risks, he said he felt safe on Mount Sinai, noting that the hospital had provided an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and praised the hospital staff and its nursing colleagues.

“I feel that the staff at the hospital allow us to succeed,” Charlton said. “It’s great to see all the teamwork that is happening right now in difficult times like this.”

Charlton’s passion for football did not leave him and he said he intended to return to MSU and continue his coaching career as soon as the health crisis was under control. Until then, he plans to continue to use his skills as a nurse to help those who need it most.

“Until we are allowed to return to our normal lifestyle, I will be here, or wherever I need to help,” he said.

