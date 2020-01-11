Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – The U.S. state of North Dakota celebrated a 28:20 win over James Madison on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, winning the eighth FCS title.

North Dakota’s quarterback, Trey Lance, only went 72 meters, but ran 166 meters and won. James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 22 of 33 passes for 204 yards, two points and an interception in defeat.

The Bison have now won 37 games in a row after ending their perfect (16-0) campaign in 2019-2020. The 16-win season has been a premiere for college football in every division since Yale won 16 games in 1894. The bison won on Saturday when James Hendricks DiNucci intercepted in the final zone in the final seconds.

“It was a piece we were familiar with,” Hendricks told reporters. “It was in the movie all year round. We knew that when they were on the set they would be playing a top game. Honestly, they called us well.”

“They chose our guy and I just left my guy and knew they were going to throw him and I trusted that he would throw the throw into the apartment and not the one I should cover. I did the piece and the rest is history. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdWEbQPmfCs (/ embed)

James Madison took a 7-0 lead with a run of 17 games and 86 meters to start the game. DiNucci tossed Riley Stapleton a five-meter touchdown pass to end the ride. The bison responded with a run of eight games and 70 yards, which was completed by a yard with an Adam Cofield run. The bison took a 14-7 lead at the beginning of the second quarter with a 38-yard run from Phoenix Sproles.

Eithan Ratke scored a 26-yard field goal for James Madison on the next trip. The state of North Dakota responded with a touchdown of 12 games and 81 yards. Hendricks had a 20 yard rushing score to give the bison a 21-10 lead.

James Madison scored another field goal in the first round of the second half. North Dakota State rose from 28 to 13 when Lance started a 44-yard touchdown in the beginning of the third quarter. James Madison stumbled before responding with an eleven-game run of 46 meters. DiNucci connected to Stapleton for a five-meter touchdown at the end of this ride, shortening the bison lead to 28-20.

Stapleton had 10 catches for 100 yards and two points in the loss.

“Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted today,” said James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. “I give a lot of appreciation to the state of North Dakota. It’s a great football team. There’s a reason why they won so many.”

North Dakota State opens the 2020 season against Oregon on September 5 in Eugene, Ore.