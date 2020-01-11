College Football Playoff: 2020 breakthroughs?

Loading...

LSU star safety Grant Delpit only understood in the training camp that his team would be excellent in 2019.

“We knew we were going to be really good or bad because [the offense was] a lot of yards, lots of points on us in all scrimmages,” he said.

Five months later, it is hard to believe Joe Burrow and that the Tigers offense could once have been a well-kept secret.

Will a team break out in the same way in 2020? If yes which one?

Here are half a dozen alphabetically arranged that can make the playoff party crash for the first time next season:

Maroon: In short, the Tigers need quarterback Bo Nix to make a move in Burrow format and to profile themselves as the best player in the SEC. An approach to Cam Newton’s dominance in 2010 would also get the job done. Those are long orders – a little bit right? – but Nix has enormous talent. The defense must be motivated out of season after being embarrassed in the Outback Bowl in Minnesota.

Florida: The Gators were quietly amazing during an 11-2 season that included losses for LSU and Georgia. QB Kyle Trask will get better and better. LSU must come to the swamp and Georgia must reload with an almost entirely new attack. This is the year in which Dan Mullen has to prove what he can do if he holds the cards.

Penn State: No, it is not too early to circle October 24 on the calendar. That’s when Ohio State Beaver Stadium visits. The Nittany Lions will be loaded in 2020, with an enormous speed on both sides of the ball. James Franklin is an elite coach who is waiting to break through.

Texas: With Sam Ehlinger back, the Longhorns are assured of one of the best college football quarterbacks that accompanies them. The 38-10 eruption of favorite Utah in the Alamo Bowl was a taste of what’s coming. Larger Saturday: September 12 at LSU or October 10 vs. Oklahoma?

UCF: If QB McKenzie Milton can come back more than a year and a half after a devastating knee injury to claim the runway, this is one of the most exciting stories out there. Milton has previously led the knights to an undefeated season, and the AAC has only been stationed ever since – thanks to Memphis and Cincinnati.

Wisconsin of Minnesota: Is this cheating? It feels like cheating. But these rivals seem bound to each other on the way to a new year. The ties are one of the best programs that the play-off has yet to make. The Gophers have a huge momentum after the bowl wins against Auburn, and their 2020 schedule is pretty friendly. Can a Big Ten West team win a national title for the first time in seven years?