College Football Playoff officials are rethinking their policies after the controversy surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL star and former LSU player, Odell Beckham Junior, was controversial after winning the LSU Tigers National Championship, and college football playoff officials are now considering changing one of their guidelines.

Immediately after the LSU’s big win when Beckham celebrated the team, he reportedly gave some LSU players money and hit the back of a security guard.

Distributing money to players could be considered a violation of the NCAA rules, but a final decision remains to be seen. And the New Orleans authorities say Beckham’s alleged interaction with the security officer resulted in the soccer star being charged with a simple battery offense.

According to USA Today, those in charge throughout the situation are rethinking who should be allowed to play in national semi-finals and championship games on the sidelines.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoffs, told USA Today that officials will review whether former players and celebrities are allowed to be among the players and coaches.

Hancock said: “It is a privilege to be on the sidelines. Every privilege comes with responsibility as the focus should be on the players and coaches in the game and not on the visitors. The GFP will follow their guidelines for allowing Revise guests at future games on the sidelines and in the locker rooms. ”

Having former athletes, celebrities or other non-team members on the sidelines during the games is not uncommon for college athletes. However, this can change if the committee decides that it is better to be on the safe side than to be on the safe side.

Beckham’s case is currently being investigated by LSU officials.

You will find out whether an NCAA rule has been violated and how this would affect eligibility for athletes who intend to continue playing in college.

This means that in the event that athletes are deemed not eligible, the LSU is responsible for submitting an application for reinstatement to the NCAA National Office staff.

The NCAA policy states: “It is the responsibility of the institute to provide complete, accurate, and thorough information before submitting an application for reinstatement.”