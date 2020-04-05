College made them feel equal and then coronavirus exposed how uneven their lives were

The political science class was called “Forced Migration with Refugees.” Students read against immigrants fleeing the broken economies and looking for the best future, in their life-changing plans and the political forces that did everything necessary.

Then, suddenly, the matter became personal: Haverford College shut down and evicted most students from their dorms as the coronavirus spread to Pennsylvania.

Like many college courses around the country, the class is soldiering on. The program has been revised. Students come together on a video conferencing app.

But as each session is opened, it is not new reality that everyone looks the same.

A student is sitting in a vacation home on the coast of Maine. Another fight to keep the Puerto Rican mom’s edible truck running while meat disappears from Florida shelves. As the father of a young woman, a private equity executive, encouraged the family to tear up in a country where infections have fallen, the mother of another student in Russia could not afford the plane ticket to bring home her daughter.

“Now Russia is about to close its borders,” Sophie Chochaeva told her peers, in the days before the country did.

He was one of 135 students still on campus, in a dorm room he called “the cozy bush,” as the outside world became a ghost town.

“This crisis has exposed many people with nowhere to go,” he said.

The coronavirus outbreaks – and the accompanying economic devastation that left 10 million people almost immediately unemployed – put America’s divisional class on full display. Staff gigs were the first to suffer, and many of the jobs disappeared without unemployment benefits. Office staff retired from work-from-home arrangements while janitors cleaned the buildings and fled with delivery workers carrying packages to their doors.

But they meant different colleges. For decades, small liberal arts schools like Haverford, a short ride from Philadelphia, prided themselves on being the “great equalizer,” offering pedigrees not only to scion of East Coast elites but also to the children of first-generation immigrants. them. Scholarships are completed for family money. Students ate the same cafeteria food in the morning and bunked in the same lubricated beds at night.

No more – at least not while the virus has spread to the country.

“It’s as if you had a front-row view of American inequality and the ways in which it was disguised and papered over,” said Anita Isaacs, the course’s professor who has taught political science at Haverford since 1988.

The First Gulf War, the September 11, 2001, Great Recession attack – he saw them all in the eyes of his students.

“Nothing has been like this before,” he said.

Several nights before the class met online in late March, Isaacs received an email from one of his teaching assistants, Tatiana Lathion, a college senior whose parents owned the food truck. Sources of income were on the verge of being liquidated as home stay orders in Jacksonville, Florida, where they settled.

“I’m not sure my savings will be allowed to both survive this quarantine and still maintain the business,” he wrote.

He said he thought he was getting a part-time job at a shop.

Wasn’t college supposed to take him away from all that?

“I have this moment of panic that it’s literally for nothing now,” Lathion writes to his teacher.

Lathion didn’t think he’d go to college.

Her mother grew up in Puerto Rico before moving to Indiana and then Florida, and while she sought good public school for her children, she did not push for education beyond that. But Lathion had high grades, and a college counselor suggested applying to QuestBridge, a nonprofit that matches low-income students with college-sponsored scholarships.

As some high school seniors traveled to the East Coast potential touring schools, Lathion asked his guidance counselor to pick out college that he thought would be a good fit.

“I didn’t think I was going to get that scholarship,” he said, so it was a surprise to him when Haverford returned with a full ride.

He had to learn where he was.

“I was Googling Haverford, and he was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Pennsylvania, Mom,'” she said.

If Lathion found Haverford by chance, the school’s recruitment of underserved students was more by design.

The college was founded by Quakers in the 1830s and has a history of preaching equality and social justice. While tuition covers around $ 73,000 a year, families earning less than $ 60,000 are exempt from taking out loans. By some Haverford measures did better than most Ivy League schools in bringing in low- and middle-income students, despite having a far smaller endowment.

Knowing the doors wide open, Lathion plunged into play on the lacrosse team. The sport was dominated by white, upper-class players who often learned at Northeast Prep School, but the Haverford team quickly made a spot on the field for Lathion, who learned to play in Florida.

The players wore the same uniforms and even chose to live together on an apartment floor.

But while her teams are vacationing or completing internships, Lathion spent her summer helping her parents make empanadas from Florida food trucks. In a chat text message last winter, her team discussed Christmas plans with their families. Lathion revealed he was in Puerto Rico, staying with his money after a powerful earthquake.

“He would text the team group chat and say ‘Fifth day without power, hope you’re enjoying breaks!'” Isabel Canning said, a junior who played on the team. “I would Snapchat him back and ask if everything was OK.”

Canning had Latin roots, too. Her mother emigrated from Portugal in the 1970s, then married into an established Maine family that ran a distribution business. Canning’s father ran the company before starting a consulting outfit of his own. Every summer the family heads to the seaside town of Boothbay, where Canning’s dad taught him to play lacrosse.

By the end of January, as the coronavirus moved beyond China, Canning saw a message from Lathion saying he was planning to be a teaching assistant coming next semester. Two teammates discovered that they had both been recruited by Isaacs to help with his seminar on forced migration from Latin America.

They were joined in the class by Chochaeva, who as a child bounced between their homes to separate her parents, stopped several trains in Moscow’s Red Square. He took English classes until his family could no longer afford them, and then taught himself. Before Haverford, he had never visited the United States.

Like Lathion, Chochaeva imagined his prospects would be dramatically changed by going to college. He remembered lying on the floor and staring at the ceiling when he found he had been accepted to Haverford.

“I felt like some kind of uncertainty was ending, and a new kind of uncertainty started,” he said.

Chace pulli was the first one in the class to realize the virus had a major impact. His father, an investor, had a planned trip to Japan, where he did business. Schools were closed. As Asian markets began to crash, Pulley’s parents assured her they had plenty of cash on hand, a decision they made after the Great Recession.

Chochaeva was flashing in 2008, too. She was 9 when her mother lost her job in Russia and was forced into a pension; Chochaeva’s older brother, who suffered from a learning disability, develops diabetes, which requires costly treatment. She remembered how food had disappeared from the shelves, and called her mother to make sure it was good.

March 4, Isaacs made his students stand on a board to create an enormous diagram of all the concepts they studied in class. Students are charged with stretching one another for connections such as “fear and insecurity” and “family connection”. It would be the last time the class would pick up like that.

During the spring break in mid-March, Lathion and Canning headed to a lacrosse game in Virginia that was suddenly canceled out of safety concerns. Haverford has already been told to delay starting classes because of the virus; now gets a message to students not to return this semester at all.

Canning’s family quickly led him to their summer home after traveling by hand in Maine with another student, leaving a Land Rover family on campus. Canning is on immunosuppressive drugs for a condition he developed on an educational trip to Kenya. An uncle who worked in the family distribution business donated his masks and gloves.

Lathion returned home to find that Latin Soul Root, his family’s food truck and their only livelihood, had begun to fail. It was up to him to help keep him going. As the lacrosse players gathered up for a Lathion video conference arrived late; he spent the day on what he called a “treasure hunt” to find what leftover meat was still available for the truck to shop.

By then, Pulley had made it to his family’s home in Hillsborough, California, a wealthy community with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay. His father wanted the family to come with him to Japan, where he had traveled for business in the past and where infections seemed to have subsided, but they finally decided to stay in California.

Andreanna Papatheodorou, another student at the seminary, tried to move back in with her mother, who had once been an undocumented immigrant from Argentina. But the pandemic made her mother worried, and it became too much for Papatheodorou, who decided to return to Haverford.

“I said one less person in and out is better for you guys,” he said, before returning to Pennsylvania. “If I get sick, you can’t take care of me.”

When class meets Wednesday at 1:30 on the Zoom app, students discuss the virus and how it will affect the immigrants they learned about before the outbreak. But the conversation is increasingly working its way into their own fate.

“Both my parents are priests,” began Hannah Stanley, who was retired from Baltimore. “They had to close the church. Now they are wondering, after months of isolation how long it will take for people to return. “

Sofia Bomse, of New Mexico, was discouraged.

“I would like to think that there will be a call for radical social change now, but I do not think that will happen,” he said. “The difference between the super rich and everyone else is getting wider.”

After class, Isaacs thought back to the email that he had gotten out of Lathion. She said after reading it, she called to make sure her student was OK.

“I watch it as she cries at this screen and I keep thinking if it wasn’t for coronavirus, we would be sitting together and I would be able to physically reach out,” she said. “And I couldn’t do any of that and it was devastating.”

He added: “It’s possible to believe that we can bridge inequality by coming together on the Haverford campus, or that we can at least soften the edges – and then have this incredible break. I’m very worried about what comes next for them. “