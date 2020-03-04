college-of-chicago-healthcare-heart-patient-suspected-of-possessing-coronavirus-tests-unfavorable

A affected person suspected of owning coronavirus who was admitted to The College of Chicago Health-related Heart on Monday tested negative for the condition.

“We would like to thank the medical staff who cared for the affected person although we awaited check results from the Illinois Section of Public Wellbeing,” medical center officials reported in an e-mail to faculty and team Tuesday.

“We continue to be dedicated to delivering secure and effective care to people in our group who develop into contaminated with COVID-19,” the email continues. “We will proceed to do the job with federal, state and community health and fitness officials as we watch the condition domestically and nationally when also making certain UChicago Medicine’s readiness for the a variety of levels of the epidemic.”

Last weekend, an Arlington Heights pair turned the 3rd and fourth persons in Illinois to be confirmed as having the virus.

A lot more than 100 coronavirus scenarios — and 9 fatalities — have been confirmed in the U.S.

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced plans to grow tests for the virus even as they claimed that the hazard to the community was low.