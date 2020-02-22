[college-of-utah-soccer-participant-billed-with-three-rapes]

SALT LAKE Metropolis (AP) — A College of Utah football player accused of raping a 17-year-old girl is dealing with further fees just after prosecutors say he also raped two women of all ages.

The Salt Lake Tribune noted that 20-12 months-previous Terrell Perriman is now billed with eight felonies, which includes a few counts of rape. He is in jail on $750,00 bail.

Perriman to begin with faced a solitary depend of rape and a cost of aggravated kidnapping on suspicion of assaulting a teenager female he met on Instagram. Prosecutors added to the costs Friday, declaring he raped two girls in Salt Lake County — a single just a few times ahead of he was accused of raping the teen.

Defense legal professional David Drake has said in court paperwork that Perriman did not rape the teenager and that she manufactured the allegations soon after she observed out that he was not courting her solely. Drake argued that textual content messages demonstrate the woman ongoing to talk with Perriman right after the alleged Jan. 23 assault and she was not scared of him.

Drake did not promptly answer to a cell phone concept Friday inquiring about the additional prices.

Perriman, a vast receiver, was suspended from the soccer team just after his Jan. 30 arrest and was dismissed from it Friday.