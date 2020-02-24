college-scholar-goes-to-airport-to-get-$220-value-of-chick-fil-a

ALBANY, N.Y. — A team of faculty pupils arrived up with an notion to fill their craving for quick food hen.

College students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute push away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other possibility is the food courtroom at Albany Intercontinental Airport. That would involve the inconvenience of obtaining a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that is what they did.

A lot more than a dozen men put their minds jointly and experienced Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school’s cross region staff, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a airplane ticket at the Albany airport, a one particular-way vacation to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went by stability and bought meals for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their buy, which arrived out to be $227.28, consisted of:

15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches

15 significant fries

156 Chick-fil-A nuggets

1 bag of cookies

A single lemonade

Fantastic matter it was not Sunday.