[college-student-dies-of-flu-before-911-rescuers-can-find-him]

TROY, N.Y. (Times Union) — Authorities say a college student was found dead in his home of the flu after a garbled 911 call left rescuers with no means of locating him.
Police and firefighters in Troy, New York, spent 45 minutes on Feb. 10 searching the apartment complex where Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate student Yeming Shen lived and left without finding him.
Nearly six hours later, his roommate arrived to find him dead from the flu.
Authorities say five officers, three firefighters and a police dog searched the common areas on each floor but only had his cellphone number to go on and could not locate his apartment.
