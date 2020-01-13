Collin Delia remains optimistic about the future of NHL with Blackhawks

Loading...

Collin Delia talks steadily but slowly and chooses his words carefully.

He has had many thoughts of juggling lately. Since his last appearance in Chicago, he has lost his job with the Blackhawks, struggled his first few months back in the AHL and faced an early storm of personal problems.

It took months to regain his life and career.

But now it is like that. And now he is ready to charge costs again to the NHL.

“I know it’s only a matter of time, to be honest,” he said in Rockford last week. “If it’s not here, it’s with someone else. I would love to be here. I have a lot of respect and dedication to this organization and I want to stay in this organization for a long time. But the reality is that there are many things outside be our control.

“All I can do is concentrate on keeping my game great, so when I get called up, I play solid and winning games. That’s what I’m going to do, whether it’s there to play every fourth night and to win a game, or that it is here, to play every other night. “

It took a while before Delia had restored this level of optimism.

He was technically the last part of the training camp, but he saw it coming long before that. He flew back from the season opener of the Hawks in Prague, where he was the extra goalkeeper in the press box, and immediately drove into another busy situation in Rockford, with highly acclaimed prospect Kevin Lankinen and AHL veteran Matt Tomkins who also fought for ice age .

And until October and November, Delia definitely lost that battle for time. He only appeared seven times and allowed four or more goals in five of them, resulting in a miserable .863 savings percentage.

His coaches at both levels – Derek King in Rockford, Jeremy Colliton in Chicago – watched Delia’s horrific start and were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt. The Merrimack College product finally earned some leash with its excellent 2018-19 season, 13-12-4 with a .922 savings percentage for the IceHogs and 6-4-3 with a .908 for the Hawks.

“Every player has his ups and downs,” said King. “As a keeper, if you have ups and downs, this is emphasized more because you are the last resort to stop the puck.”

“It’s important to go through adversity, fight through it, get to the other side,” Colliton said. “I am sure that, based on what happened last season, he would have liked it to be different. But it didn’t happen that way.”

But Delia knew that his struggles came from the non-hockey areas of his life.

His girlfriend (and co-owner of Portiere Leather Company), Ava Lammers, was pregnant. The news came unexpectedly and the disruptions did not stop there. The health of Lammers has suffered a while. The two finally posted on Instagram on January 4: “Ava was more often than not sick during her first trimester.”

Delia was worried about that, and the time he spent helping Lammers get the care she needed was bleeding into other aspects of his life.

“I have not been there (but in the leather shop in Pilsen) maybe twice, three times in the last three months,” Delia said. “It’s all her. And she didn’t feel great, so it was something we had to take a step back and say,” Hey, can we still (run the company) right now? “

“If it doesn’t go great on the ice or if you have personal problems, your head isn’t right and hockey is the last thing you think about. It must be the priority. “

But with the holidays came good news: the health of Lammers improved and a baby boy is on the way.

Delia’s performance on the ice has been reversed at the same time. In his last eight appearances, he has a .936 saving percentage and has allowed no more than three goals in a match. He has also shifted his mindset from just surviving to refining his game, focusing on improving his ability to read games and anticipate shots.

“He’s back to where he works hard,” said King. “He does everything well, he finds the puck, he is not so distorted, he is stable in the net and it is good to see him again.”

However, Delia admitted that he was wounded when the Hawks called on Lankinen on January 4 to fill in an injured Robin Lehner and serve as a backup to Corey Crawford.

He has nothing against the 24-year-old Finn – “Lanks played really well, and I think he deserves a chance,” Delia said – but said that communicating expectations was “challenging” because of the many parties involved.

“I would love to be there and I was upset, but you should use it as something to motivate you to get you back, instead of keeping it quiet,” he said. “If you do that, you will ultimately only hurt yourself and your teammates.”

But his confidence in an NHL future – now solidified again after his nightmare autumn had revealed some cracks – remains strong.

And he only needs to mention that the goalkeeper Lankinen was called to justify it.

“You even look at Corey Crawford within our own organization. He played in the American League for five years and he’s twice Stanley Cup champion, “Delia said.” You have to see it as a springboard. You can’t see it as a roadblock. It’s something you should use to your advantage. “