Collins: Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin is ready for a big comeback and big changes in XFL | National sport

This part should feel pretty routine to Matt McGloin.

It’s training camp. Time to familiarize yourself with old teammates and meet new ones. It’s time to get a feel for the offense again when the gang is there. Time to prepare for the same game he’d been playing since he was six and plunge into the backyard pickup games with his older brothers on the West Side.

In many ways, the only thing that has remained the same was the approach of the former quarterback of West Scranton, Penn State and Oakland Raiders. Everything else around him in the past few weeks on the outskirts of Houston seems new.

The league. The trainers. The teammates. Even some of the rules.

“The last 10 days of how long we’ve been down here have been a difficult time,” he said during a Houston phone interview. “You know, it really did. We’re really trying to figure out what we can do and what the identity of this team will be like.”

This is life for a young quarterback in the XFL who has very serious plans to be a game that will change football in the long run. In the short term, you’re just trying to get a foothold in a number of training camps near Houston. McGloin and his New York Guardians teammates have been calling Husky Stadium on the Houston Baptist University campus since January 4. Like the other seven teams in the opening season of the XFL, the training camp will last until Wednesday.

From there it gets interesting. The Guardians will have their first official team meeting in New York in a week from today. On February 9, the Sunday after someone won the Super Bowl LIV, McGloin and the Guardians will face off for the first time against the Tampa Bay Vipers at MetLife Stadium at the season opener.

It’s not a lot of time to prepare for what is sure to be a lot of attention for a league that wants to shake things up.

A few weeks ago, XFL commissioner Oliver Luck announced that the league had “listened to fans” demanding a game with “faster pace and a little more excitement”. Working with Dean Blandino, the reigning XFL chief, and his extensive NFL experience, the league has changed some of the rules typical of NFL and college games.

Penn State Football: Ex-player sued school, James Franklin for football harassment

For example, kickoffs will still come from a team’s 35-yard line, but the cover players will line up at the opponent’s 35-yard line and will not be allowed to move until the ball is caught by a returnee seconds or three seconds on the floor. It is conceivable that both promote more kick-off earnings and slow reporting for men, which makes these returns safer from a health perspective.

The league allows similar changes to punts. It also allows double striker passes for crimes as long as the first is past the border, and receivers are credited with a reception if they can only get one foot in the gate of a regulator, which can lead to more trick games and promote greater security.

There are also fascinating ways to convert additional points – including getting 3 points by playing a 10 point game – and an ice hockey-like extension that allows teams to score points alternately for a 5 point game.

But perhaps the biggest change: a 25-second music box, and that’s where a guy like McGloin comes in. Almost every game in this league will be a race for the upper hand, a quick setup, a quick scan and a running game. A large part of this will be accounted for by a quarterback who keeps his team calm, ready and in step. It is all the more important for McGloin, who is learning to practice chemistry with these teammates, what is going on in the training camp this month. You have never played an important game together.

“The extra 15 seconds (on the music box) the NFL gets is a big, big difference,” said McGloin. “Everyone has to be on the same side. We all have to communicate. We can’t waste time between games to get a piece or change staff. Everyone has to be on the same side and dial in because it is.” fast-paced game with more opportunities to score and play big.

“I enjoy the way we practiced it. It allows you to forget the last bit and keep pushing it forward.”

Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin always knew he would get another shot, but didn’t know it would be in XFL

Matt McGloin returns to Penn State and starts a new phase

Column: From curiosity to legend: Penn State QB Trace McSorley has the chance to consolidate the legacy

For McGloin, this opportunity is about advancing a soccer career that, frankly, only needed a chance a few months ago. This may seem like a long way from an NFL sideline, but it is also a big step behind the Penn State sideline, where he reported on the radio and seriously considered whether an opportunity like this could ever come.

In a few weeks the guards will be on the field and he will lead them. The spotlight will be on and the game will be watching.

It feels like he’s in the middle of something big again – exactly where Matt McGloin always seems to find himself.

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on Twitter @DonnieCollinsTT.

,