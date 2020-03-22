Colombia confirms taxi driver as initially coronavirus dying | Earth

A mayor’s business formal wears a deal with mask even though talking to two small-income elderly adult men exterior a soup kitchen area in Bogota, Colombia March 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

BOGOTA, March 22 — Colombia’s wellbeing ministry late yesterday verified the country’s first death attributed to the coronavirus, as the ailment proceeds to distribute globally.

The victim was a 58-calendar year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal metropolis of Cartagena, the ministry claimed in a assertion.

“On March 4 he transported Italian vacationers in his car or truck and two times later on introduced the 1st signs,” the ministry mentioned, incorporating the male experienced untreated hypertension and diabetic issues.

The individual was very first handled on March 13 and died 3 times later on. Two checks for coronavirus came again unfavorable, the assertion claimed, but a single was taken improperly.

The patient’s sister, a health care provider who cared for him and a person of his taxi passengers have all analyzed good for the virus.

“Despite the laboratory results, it is conclusive to attribute the demise to the new virus,” the statement stated.

Colombia has so far recorded 210 scenarios of Covid-19.

The Andean place will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday evening, as the authorities seeks to reduce the distribute of coronavirus.

Colombia will block incoming intercontinental flights from tomorrow and has requested people aged 70 and in excess of to keep indoors till the end of May perhaps. The governing administration has closed terrestrial borders, educational institutions and bars and will halt domestic flights from Wednesday.

The money Bogota commenced keeping a 4-day compulsory quarantine drill on Friday. It will proceed straight into the nationwide quarantine.

A lot more than 300,000 men and women have been infected by the coronavirus throughout the world and in excess of 13,000 have died. — Reuters