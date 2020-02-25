[colombia-congressional-committee-to-look-into-president-immediately-after-ex-senator’s-allegations]



FILE Photo: Colombia’s former senator Aida Merlano can take aspect in a hearing in a courtroom in Caracas, Venezuela February 6, 2020. Miraflores Palace/Handout by way of REUTERS

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A committee in Colombia’s reduce house of Congress will look into allegations by an ex-senator who fled the region that President Ivan Duque participated in vote-shopping for and sought to have her assassinated, the head of the panel explained on Monday.

Former Conservative Senator Aida Merlano was captured by Venezuelan police previous month after she escaped custody in Bogota previous calendar year by climbing out of her dentist’s office when on a medical depart from jail and fleeing on the back of a motorcycle.

At a latest courtroom visual appearance in Caracas, Merlano, who was convicted of vote-purchasing, accused Duque of wanting to kill her to shield the country’s political class. In a new interview, she also alleged he benefited from vote-acquiring.

Duque’s authorities has stated the accusations are a fabrication and that Merlano is getting applied by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to place on a “media clearly show.”

The investigation arrives after leftist Consultant David Racero requested an inquiry into Merlano’s accusations.

“In my potential as the president of the investigations committee, just after reading through the complaint by Agent David Racero versus the president of the republic, we have taken the decision to open an investigation,” John Jairo Cardenas, of the centrist Partido de la Unidad, advised nearby radio.

Colombia does not acknowledge Maduro’s government and has asked for Merlano’s extradition by way of Venezuelan opposition chief Juan Guaido, whom it considers to be Venezuela’s reputable head of point out.

It is not distinct how Guaido will deal with the ask for provided that Maduro retains command of most government features like the police and judiciary.

The Colombian residence committee routinely investigates Colombian presidents. Ernesto Samper, who governed from 1994 to 1998, was the subject of inquiries encompassing accusations he financed his campaign with drug trafficking cash. He was exonerated.

