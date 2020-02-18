[colombia-tells-facebook-to-increase-stability-for-users’-knowledge]



BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia on Monday issued an ultimatum to Facebook, telling the Silicon Valley-based mostly tech giant it ought to reinforce its protection actions to better secure users’ own info in the Andean region.

Fb has until June 14 to implement practical and powerful new security steps to protect against unauthorized or fraudulent use of personalized info, the Superintendency of Business and Commerce claimed in a statement.

Security advancements will support shield the 31 million Colombians who have Facebook accounts, the SIC stated.

Equivalent measures in opposition to Facebook have previously been adopted by Australia, Canada, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Holland, Eire and New Zealand.

“A business as vital to global cyber-stability as Facebook… has a duty to be additional than diligent in processing info,” the SIC reported. “The corporation ought to not maintain back from enhancing safety for all of its buyers, as demanded by regulators.”

The social media website is not the very first Silicon Valley enterprise to experience the wrath of the SIC. In December, trip-hailing organization Uber was requested to stop functions in the South American place just after the SIC reported it had violated competitors guidelines.

Fb must certify that it has produced stability advancements by means of an exterior audit company, the SIC explained.

A spokesman for Fb told Reuters the enterprise would not comment on the choice by Colombian regulators.

