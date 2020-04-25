Colombian singer Maluma admits she has a big crush on Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner enjoys the fan following all over the world and this popularity is not less among celebs. Colombian singer Maluma came out and spoke about her feelings about the American star.

Maluma said she has a big cross on Kendall and admits she lost her heart when she first saw him.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Maluma said, “Everyone knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner. I will say again, he is my crush!”

Talking about how he was nervous when he first met him during the shooting of Calvin Klein, he said, “We were shooting together, and then he saw me, and I was so upset that, I’m sure he remembered it. , Of course

We wonder what Kendall should say about it.

Maluma also revealed that she has no plans to have a relationship now. He said, “I don’t think I want to have a relationship in life right now. I am very much focused on what is happening now. “

But he plans to mix in the future. “I want a girlfriend. I want to get married one day I want to have a family – which is the biggest dream of my life – but I think I’m too young for that. I’m just 22 years old, and I don’t feel like it right now, and my career is just beginning. He said.

Well, we wish him luck!

