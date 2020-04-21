Colombian Soccer Soccer-Return is not good, the president said

BOGOTA – Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday dismissed the idea of ​​restarting the county soccer league behind closed doors, saying doing so would endanger the health of players and staff.

“Explain to me how one person can guarantee a competition with more than 20 teams and not one player with coronavirus?” Duque said in a radio interview at La FM station.

“Explain to me how one can guarantee that in addition to the players and the coaching team, in addition to them the entire support staff, the physiotherapists, the kit men, the transportation staff, none of them has coronavirus. It’s very difficult. “

The South American country announced a public health emergency on March 12 and suspended all public events, including the major soccer leagues for both men and women.

Since then, Colombia has recorded nearly 4000 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths.

Although some European clubs have even begun training in the hope of the end of the season, the Colombian president said even talking about restarting the league without trial is neither good nor responsible.

“It would be irresponsible on my part to tell you that we would play football again behind closed doors if there were no conditions for that to happen,” Duque said.

“I have never seen the first championship ever dare to say that the health of the players is fully guaranteed. It will not survive.”

His words came a day after the Colombian Football Federation and league organizers sent a protocol for restarting competitions to the government for its review.

36 clubs in the top two tiers have warned that they are facing financial ruin due to lost revenue from most money and TV contracts.

Duque said he asked his sports minister to listen to the clubs “because we also want to see sustainable resolutions.” (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta, writing by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)