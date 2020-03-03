[colombia’s-constitutional-courtroom-regulations-towards-legalizing-abortion-in-1st-16-months-of-pregnancy]



A sign that reads “Abortion Totally free” is viewed for the duration of a rally in assist of lawful and harmless abortion outside the Colombian constitutional court, in Bogota, Colombia March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s Constitutional Courtroom dominated on Monday from legalizing abortions in up to the to start with 16 weeks of being pregnant and said the process would continue on to be permitted in just three particular instances.

The determination dashed the hopes of all those who experienced seemed to see abortion legalized in Colombia. The Andean state is section of a area that has some of the world’s strictest reproductive rights laws.

The courtroom turned down a scenario that looked to return the state to a ban on the exercise in all situation, but also said it would not make abortion authorized all through the to start with four months of being pregnant.

As prior to, abortion will only be allowed if a mother’s life is at danger, if a fetus is malformed or if the being pregnant is a consequence of rape.

The choice was met with outcry by human legal rights companies and women’s advocacy groups.

“Today’s decision by the Constitutional Court docket was a skipped opportunity to stand on the right side of record to supply Colombian gals and women risk-free entry to abortion,” Paula Avila-Guillen, director of Latin The united states Initiatives at the Women’s Equality Center, explained in a statement.

Amnesty Global accused the court of turning its back again on women.

“We regret that the court has made a decision to proceed limiting women’s sexual and reproductive legal rights alternatively of location a optimistic case in point for the location, ”said Amnesty International Americas Director Erika Guevara Rosas.

Colombian anti-abortion campaigners 40 Days for Lifestyle had been not quickly out there to remark.

Most international locations in Latin The usa and the Caribbean utilize related limitations to abortion as Colombia, while six international locations in the area ban the procedure in all conditions.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta Extra reporting by Anastasia Moloney Enhancing by Peter Cooney)