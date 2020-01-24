‘Color’ this sci-fi confusingly

MOVIE REVIEW

“COLOR FROM SPACE”

Not judged. At Kendall Square Cinema.

Quality: C +

‘Color Out of Space’, the H.P. Lovecraft shot shot in Portugal with Nicolas Cage, omits the ‘de’ in the original title and much of Lovecraft’s creepy power, along with his memorable and extensively doomed backwood characters and other pieces of Lovecraftiana. Transplanted to the present and adorned with sci-fi splatter aesthetics, probably inspired by “The Thing” by John Carpenter, the story remains mighty creepy, even with occasional lapses in logic and an “ordinary family” with a hard-to-handle daughter of the teenage witch added to the bubbling pot.

It starts with the story of a hunky hydrologist Ward Phillips (Elliot Knight) and that witchy teenager, a certain Lavinia Gardner (Madeleine Arthur), presumably named after Lavinia Whateley, the heroine of Lovecraft’s classic “The Dunwich Horror”, who performs an occult ritual to protect herself and her farming family. Why does she pronounce her family name with three syllables? Who knows.

Her mother Theresa (Joely Richardson) has already survived breast cancer and works as a freelance financial advisor in the attic. Her bourbon-swinging father Nathan, who seems crazy from the start, cooks dishes like a cassoulet for the clan. Lavinia, who has a copy of ‘Necronomicon’ at her bedside, has two brothers, stoner Benny (Brendan Meyer) and curious preteen Jack (Julian Hillard).

“Color out of Space”

Even before the arrival of a meteorite, the Gardner farm seemed cursed, though by nothing else, by the alpacas that Nathan enthusiastically milks and bought to grow as a greenhouse crop. But things get crazier and crazier as the effects of the meteorite develop. First, Theresa cuts off a few fingers.

Directed and adapted by South African-born filmmaker Richard Stanley (“Hardware”), a descendant of the Wales explorer-journalist Henry Stanley and the subject of the documentary “Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island or Dr. Moreau “, from 2014 this” Color Out of Space “has a lot of luggage. After the meteorite has landed, the Gardner farm glows in the shade of lavender. Strange flowers spring up. The Gardner spring begins to glow and “talk” with Jack and the family dog ​​Sam. “Squatter” Ezra (Tommy Chong) hears things under the floor. Nathan’s tomatoes ripen a month early and taste like, well, modern tomatoes. Nathan starts to sound a lot when Don Knotts from the sixties and family members go crazy. Even the sheriff or mayor of the city, played for some reason by ‘The New World’ by Q’orianka Kilcher by Terrence Malick, can’t help.

“Color Out of Space” is at its best a workable adaptation of the influential story of Lovecraft, which has previously been adapted in films such as “Die, Monster, Die!” (1965) and “The Curse” (1987). The Natalie Portman ‘Annihilation’ 2018 vehicle borrows plot elements from the Lovecraft story. Note: “Color Out of Space” has an “occult ritual and witchcraft adviser” mentioned in the credits. Dan Martin’s prosthetics (“In Fabric”, “47 Meters Down”) are impressive. The cast, led by an F-bomb-dropping Cage, is clearly capable of more than the uneven work on the screen.

The “Color Out of Space” score includes “Feeble Screams from Forests Unknown” from a pseudonym convicted murderer Burzum. Like I said, luggage.

(“Color Out of Space” contains horrible images, violence and blasphemy.)