Colorado Baker sues again, this time to reject “Gender Transition” cake

Jack Phillips, the baker who was sued for refusing to make a same-sex wedding cake, because of his religious conscience, went to court again on Thursday, this time to reject a “gender transition”.

The first lawsuit against Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, went to the United States Supreme Court, which in 2018 reached a 7-2 decision that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission acted with hostility toward religion when he instructed Phillips to make same-sex wedding cakes, as well as conduct so-called sensitivity training for his employees.

The Christian Post reported on how Phillips will be re-represented in court by the Freedom Alliance (ADF):

The same state agency has pursued another case against Phillips because it denied making a cake celebrating transgenderism. Phillips filed a lawsuit against the state alleging harassment, and later dismissed the matter.

After that, a local activist and solicitor named Autumn Scardina knocked on the Phillips Denver oven to order a custom gender transition cake. Scardina was waiting for the appeal deadline to file a new lawsuit in a different court.

According to Posta, Scardina is seeking more than $ 100,000 in damages, fines, and attorney fees.

The ADF has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which has been filed in a state court.

The ADF wrote of the endless legal battles for Phillips:

It wasn’t enough for Jack to lose 40 percent of his business after Colorado first pursued him. It was not enough for Jack to defend his freedoms until the United States Supreme Court. And it wasn’t enough for Jack and his family to endure years of harassment and even death threats.

For some, it will not be enough until Masterpiece Cakeshop closes and Jack Phillips is in financial ruin. They want Jack, an average American business owner, to pay a high price, all because he wants to live according to his faith.

“This birthday cake, as described in the lawsuit, had to be blue on the outside and pink on the inside to represent Scardina’s decision to identify herself as a woman,” the message read.

