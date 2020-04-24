Colorado County Challenges Governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ Plan by Releasing Opposing ‘Safe at Work’ Guidelines

Commissioner Weld County, Colorado has released a set of guidelines called “Safer at Work” designed to help every business in the county that chooses to open its doors do so safely. However, the district’s guidelines contradict Colorado’s latest mitigation measures, which call for some businesses to remain closed.

Colorado’s coronavirus mitigation stay at home orders are expected to end on Sunday. Governor Jared Polis announced the second phase of guidelines known as Safer at Home, which is expected to begin Monday.

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs will remain closed under the orders of Safer at Home and no date is set for their reopening. Fitness facilities also remain closed.

“This is not free for all,” Polis said at a press conference Wednesday. “This is no reason to turn this into a kind of vacation. It’s a pandemic.”

However, Weld County is ready to let all its businesses, including those involving face-to-face transactions such as restaurants and retail companies, be opened on Monday.

“It is very important that businesses are reopened gradually and are responsible for the safety of their employees and customers,” Chief Commissioner Mike Freeman said in a statement Thursday. “No one should expect the business to operate at full capacity for the time being, but it is important to let the business at least start the reopening process.”

While Freeman stated in Thursday’s interview with KFKA radio station that businesses must be reopened gradually and responsibly, he stressed that the area allowed “businesses across the board” to be reopened if they chose to do so.

“I think the governor has been very clear so far that his orders cannot be carried out,” Freeman said. “He said it was an order to stay at home. It was quite interesting. When you finally arrived, he said,” Speaking of which, nothing can be upheld. ‘I think he made it very clear that he hopes the local health department and the local district to know this and those who will uphold it. “

“In the end,” Freeman continued, “all we do is issue guidelines. We don’t tell businesses that they should open up or something.”

“What we say is that we will treat everyone fairly and evenly throughout Weld County,” Freeman added.

Included in the Safer at Work guidelines, which was developed in conjunction with the Weld District Public Health and Environment Department, is the suggestion to use hand sanitizer or hand wash after handling cash. Installing a Plexiglass barrier at the point of sale is also recommended.

The Safer at Home Colorado guidelines state that personal service companies, such as barbershop and pet grooming, can be opened “with strict precautions.” However, people are still encouraged to stay home and wear masks in public. Public meetings must be limited to no more than 10 people.

Recent data shows a total of 1,339 positive coronavirus cases reported in Weld District with 82 deaths attributed to the virus.

The Police Governor granted the exemption on orders to stay in the state to Eagle County, Colorado on Thursday. Vail Ski Resort is located within the county.

“The rest of the state is about one week to 10 days behind where Eagle County is,” Polis said during a video conference. “It is appropriate that one of the first and most devastated counties is the first to actually take joint action in a way that has the full trust and support of the state of Colorado.

While distance social protocols still apply in Eagle County, the more stringent aspects of home stay orders throughout the state were revoked.