Colorado police apologized for handcuffing a man who played soccer with his daughter over Coronavirus social concerns

A police department in Colorado has apologized to a man who said officers handcuffed him in front of his young daughter while playing ball on an almost empty soft soccer field.

Matt Mooney, a former Colorado State Patrol officer who now runs a construction company, told ABC News that he had walked to Donelson Park in Brighton with his wife and 6-year-old daughter on Sunday to play softball.

Mooney, 33, said when police officers arrived, they told him and others in the field that the park was closed and they had to leave.

Mooney said that he told officials that he believed he was abiding by the rules of social distance that existed due to the coronavirus crisis. “We are just having fun, not near other people. The next closest person is at least 15 feet away from me and my daughter at the moment,” he told ABC News.

Last month, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued orders to stay at home across the state from March 26. Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for important reasons, which include taking part in outdoor recreation at a distance of six feet or more from the others.

Mooney said he refused to show his identity to officers because he had not broken any rules – and said that was when the officers threatened to arrest him. “They then began to threaten me by saying, ‘If you don’t give us your identity, if you don’t identify yourself, we will put you in handcuffs in front of your 6-year-old daughter,'” he said.

He was handcuffed, he said, and put in a patrol car for about 15 minutes, but he was released without a quote.

According to ABC News, the incident was captured on camera by Kirby Wallin, former Brighton City Council Member Kirby Wallin, who was heard saying in the clip: “Yes, it’s Sunday and Brighton police apparently arrested a father for throwing a ball at his daughter.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Brighton Police Department apologized and said it had launched an internal investigation into the incident.

The department said officers had been sent to the park after complaints about a group of people gathered. Police said officers had asked groups of 12 to 15 people to disperse because the park was close, which was incorrect. But even though “there might be a misunderstanding” about park closures, the group needs to disperse because of Colorado’s order about public meetings, police added.

“The Brighton Police Department is currently conducting an internal investigation into what caused officers to arrest Mr Mooney in response to complaints,” the statement said. “While the investigation sorted through a different version of what happened by witnesses who were in the park, there proved to be excessive reach by our police officers.”

The statement added: “This is an opportunity for us to get together and do better for the community. We are very sorry for the events that occurred on Sunday and the impact it has on Mr Mooney, his family and the community.”

The statement added that Mooney refused to offer a meeting with Falconburg and Brighton Police Commander Frank Acosta to offer an apology. However, Acting City Manager Marv Falconburg delivered an apology during the phone call, he added.

Mooney declined to comment on the apology to ABC News, but said he was considering taking legal action. He added that the officer who handcuffed him was not wearing any protective equipment and might have exposed his family to COVID-19, a disease caused by the new corona virus.

“They could have no symptoms, didn’t even know they were sick, and now I have been exposed. My child is exposed; my wife is exposed,” he told ABC News. Mooney has been contacted to get additional comments.

