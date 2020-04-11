Colorado Supermax Prison has Zero COVID-19 Cases, Extreme Social Distancing

exclusive

Nobody is completely safe from coronavirus, but surprisingly enough … some of the infections are among the most dangerous criminals in the world.

While fears of COVID-19 attacks on prisons are increasing – more than 300 federal inmates are now tested positive across the country – there are zero cases to date in the most prominent U.S. supermax. – ADX in Florence, Colorado.

The place El Chapo and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski now call the house obviously with severe security measures in place – especially the 78-bed Control Unit for more devastating and dangerous prisons. As you know, this is also the last social trip.

According to a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons … these prisoners are single-celled, with limited time outside the cell, and are given only INDIVIDUAL leisure opportunities up to 7 hours per week. .

We were told for a short time that they were out of their cell, detained inmates and dragged by 3 guards … all of whom would receive enhanced COVID-19 health screenings within the BOP system.

The inmates of the Control Unit also have feeding toilets, restrooms, sinks and showers, so once again … they are perfectly set for a real money situation.

There are two other missions in the ADX housing unit – General population and Special Security – both of which have strict security and travel steps in place. As of April 10, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in any unit.

Some of the other prisoners of war are now in the ADX – Oklahoma City Bomber Terry Nichols, Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph, 9/11 spokesman Zacarias Moussaoui and the Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.