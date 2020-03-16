Colten Treu Sentenced

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 12:06 PM CDT / Up-to-date: Mar 12, 2020 / 11:46 AM CDT

In December Colten Treu was convicted in the fatalities of 4 persons.

Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Schneider.

A fifth particular person, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was severely damage in the strike-and-operate crash.

On Wednesday, Treu sat in a Chippewa County courtroom ready to discover how significantly time he’ll serve driving bars.

The day started out with closing arguments by both of those the protection team and the prosecutors.

“It is a undesirable circumstance. Justice demands to be performed sentence intelligent in regards to all these individuals in the picture in this article. Not mainly because of emotion, for the reason that it’s the suitable matter to do,” stated Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

“We’re asking the court to don’t forget that Colten Treu isn’t the sum of just those lousy errors on that one particular working day,” said Defense Attorney Carly Sebion.

Treu also right dealt with the court, and the family members of his victims, for the initially time.

“I screwed up negative,” he suggests. “And no subject what I say or do, you guys are in no way likely to know how sorry I truly am.”

Even though offering the sentence, Judge James Isaacson sought to remind Treu of the gravity of his steps.

“Mr. Treu, it’s really hard to label what transpired listed here. You know it’s been called a tragedy, that doesn’t seem to be to be enough. It is been referred to as a horrendous tragedy, senseless, thoughtless. There’s much more adjectives, avoidable is one particular that arrives to intellect. Nonetheless it is not ample,” said Decide Isaacson.

Treu was sentenced to 54 many years in prison, adopted by 45 many years of prolonged supervision.

A full sentence of 99 yrs.

“I imagine justice was served. Naturally I would have preferred a additional prolonged sentence regarding the tips that the condition was building but it is ultimately up to the choose to decide what is proper and right. But I imagine justice was served although and that he was held accountable for what he did on November 3, 2018,” said Newell.

In the course of the sentencing hearing, Treu’s defense team also brought up the identify John Stender frequently.

He was the passenger in the motor vehicle at the time of the crash.

Newell claims rates against Stender are expected to be filed just before the close of the week.

He suggests all those will include things like intentional abuse of a dangerous substance and aiding a felon.

Right after a full day of sufferer effects statements on Tuesday, sentencing for Colten Treu continued Wednesday.

The point out and defense just about every took their turns to give their closing arguments. Afterwards, Treu resolved the courtroom.

Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison and 45 many years of extended supervision. He has been credited 495 days for time presently served. He is not to have contact with the victim’s people.

Treu will be in his 70’s when he is unveiled.

Much more: Sentencing trial commences

Treu discovered guilty

Treu appears in courtroom

Treu variations plea