Colten Treu sentencing demo proceeds Wednesday

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 08:27 AM CDT / Up-to-date: Mar 11, 2020 / 09:30 AM CDT

Tuesday marks 493 days considering the fact that investigators say Colten Treu was driving down County Highway P in Chippewa County and strike and killed 3 Girl Scouts, a single of their moms, and harm a different female although their troop was cleansing trash alongside the highway.

This 7 days, Treu will study his jail sentence.

“This make any difference will come on right now for sentencing with the defendant remaining convicted of five counts,” stated Chippewa County Circuit Courtroom Choose James Isaacson.

Treu was convicted of four counts of murder by intoxicated use of a car or truck and one rely of hit and operate creating fantastic bodily hurt.

Tuesday, the court heard statements from far more than 25 household users and close friends of the five victims.

“I misplaced the persons I was closest to. Why ought to he get to be with his family members when he took away my momma and sister,” said Judy Schneider, mother of Sara Schneider and Grandmother of Haylee Hickle.

“As a witness to the deaths and injuries on 11/3, I saw what Colten Treu did. I never ever observed break lights, I by no means observed swerving to stay away from persons. These two functions could have saved lives,” mentioned Kim Helgeson, Autumn Helgeson’s Mother.

“Even when the paramedics experimented with to revive Jayna, once they figured out there was a fifth sufferer separated from the rest of the group I felt anger,” claims Robin Kelley, Jayna Kelley’s Mother. “I observed the pieces of the truck laying shut to exactly where Jayna was hit and I had never ever felt these anger ahead of. Helplessness, crushing shock, and despair, but so a lot anger.”

The court also heard a pre-recorded movie statement from Treu, his family and buddies.

“I did not notice my steps could impact so several persons. I really do not really feel there is any ideal terms, I just experience sick a whole lot when I consider about it,” Treu explained on the video clip.

There was also a tearful impact statement by his mom.

“I want you to know that your family members have been in my head, in my thoughts and prayers each and every working day given that this has happened. I know that I should have achieved out to all of you quicker, but I’m not confident what I would have mentioned. I’m nonetheless not sure,” stated Tonya Hemmersbach.

Treu faces a lot more than 100 yrs in jail.

The sentencing listening to will keep on Wednesday morning and is envisioned to wrap up someday in the afternoon.

Court docket started at 9 a.m. with target effects statements getting heard right until close to 11:30 a.m. Courtroom resumed all around 1 p.m. with extra effects statements becoming listened to.

Decide Isaacson addressed the courtroom declaring the victims effect statements as effectively as individuals from the family of Treu will be listened to currently.

Closing arguments will be heard beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Colten Treu’s sentencing in Chippewa County is scheduled to start Tuesday at 9 a.m.

In December, Treu improved his plea to no contest on four counts of murder by intoxicated use of a car and was observed responsible. Treu also pleaded responsible to just one depend of hit and run creating bodily hurt.

In November 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie after allegedly “huffing” chemical vapors when he crashed into Woman Scout Troop 3055, killing a few woman scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth particular person.

Circuit Court docket Choose James Isaacson says all audio statements from the trial will be listened to but faces of any juvenile will not be shown, as well as any grownups who do not want their encounter shown.

Treu faces a highest of 175 many years in jail.

We will update this story as new details gets to be obtainable.