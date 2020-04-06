Colton Underwood is a free COVID-19 and virus-aid program

After several tough weeks fighting the disease, bachelor star Colton Underwood is free from COVID-19. On Saturday, Underwood confirmed he was recovering from the Corona virus on Twitter, noting that he was working with doctors to find ways to donate blood to research and help others.

On Saturday, a fan asked the reality star to update his health on Twitter, writing “How are you recovering? What’s the latest with you and the Coronavian virus ??” The former bachelor commented on good news, noting that he had been tested again and, as an official, no longer had the virus. He wrote: “Feels much better, full recovery. Tested again and now I have the anti-bodies.” He noted that due to the presence of antibodies, his blood may be able to help with virus research. He added: “I am working with the doctor to find ways I can help donate blood to both research and other people.”

Antibody testing will help scientists conduct studies on the length of time that COVID-19 patients are immune to recovery, ultimately providing a better understanding of the degree of infection in the population, according to the New York Times. COVID-19 survivors’ blood can also be the key to finding treatment or vaccination, according to WIRED, as scientists investigate cases of “compassionate use” in antibody films.

It’s no wonder Underwood continues to raise awareness about the new coronavirus. On March 20, the reality star revealed he tested positive on COVID-19, and has since urged young people to take the disease seriously. On Instagram, Underwood posted a video from home following the diagnosis, and wrote “To anyone out there who hesitates to self-quarantine, please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all win it and come out stronger on the other side.”

On Instagram, Underwood also spoke candidly about his symptoms, urging followers not to think of the disease as affecting only older people. “I want to let you know, I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I get on well regularly, I eat healthy and became symptomatic the other day,” he said. “It kicked my ass, just to put it bluntly.” He went on to say that he could not climb a set of stairs or go to the bathroom without getting in breath.

On March 24, Underwood posted another update on Instagram, noting that the disease was “more severe than I expected.” He reported that his symptoms included “coughing, night sweats and shortness of breath” and described feeling, “as if I only have access to 20% of my lungs.” Three days later, the former NFL player shared a video confirming he was in the fix, writing that he “woke up when he saw a light at the end of the tunnel.” He confirmed that while the fatigue and cough were still lingering, his fever and body aches were gone.

The Bachelor Nation will be excited to hear that Underwood has made a full recovery. The reality star has used his platform to spread awareness of COVID-19 risks, and even after his recovery, he seems determined to help others struggling during the public health crisis.

If you think you are suffering from corona virus symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and cough, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the US CDC website for up-to-date information and resources. Corona virus.