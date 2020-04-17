Colton Underwood on the war on COVID-19, why he fired Trump’s criticism

Colton Underwood reminiscent of the backlash he received during his battle with coronavirus.

In an interview with TooFab, “The Bachelor” alum, who was one of the first celebrities to announce it have tested positive for COVID-19, has been open about the consequences of criticism on social media, including fans accusing it of using celebrity status for testing.

Underwood, 28, not only said the allegations were untrue but explained to TooFab in detail how difficult it was for him to obtain a test approval.

When asked how he responds to the star’s explanation, “I will tell them that I declined the test twice before receiving the third – and third [test], Amy, Cassie [Randolphs’] mother found on Facebook. from a doctor in Orange County. I went down quickly, called her right away and had the good fortune to get her last place that day. “

“So that’s not my name, I’m not a celebrity. I just got lucky and fought for my health,” he continued, adding that he wished everyone could have an easier test. “And I know it’s a scary time now, unfortunately. And I wish it was a time of trial for everyone. Even now, we are still running, but all kinds of scary things. Everyone is there. in the same boat. We also fight to protect our health. “

After sharing her positive response, Underwood continued to update her fans and became ill and even announced her own prescribed medication: the Z-Pack antibiotic as well as the controversial hydroxychloroquine, which is used mainly for the treatment of malaria . President Donald Trump has consistently praised the combination of the two drugs, though medical experts have urged caution.

When Underwood initially shared on social media that he had been prescribed two drugs and gave him the cure for the virus, he later deleted them when he didn’t get along well with fans. that is.

“I got a lot of backlash from taking these medications and I wanted to avoid confusion as I was not only a medical professional, but at the time I was trying to be very open and transparent about it,” he previously explained . “I’ll talk about it as a spy. I’m not a medical professional. It may not be for everyone, but the two drugs that I really believe have worked really, really well for me. I know that [there are] ] risk, I know there is a risk, but it’s about suffering and not being able to survive. “

The former NFL athlete also told TooFab why he posted a shadow on Twitter about the government’s response to the epidemic, only to be able to post the tweet later.

Last month, Trump tweeted that the White House press briefing was a “won” group and exceeded “The Bachelor. “And Underwood did not seem to mind when he replied,” Usually proud of the remark, but since someone has coronavirus and marital titles … we now have to worry about other statistics and statistics. such as tests, death rates, and treatments. “

As to why he removed the tweet, Underwood said he thought Trump’s message was inappropriate and called it “very self-serving.”

“I’ve never really been in free politics but if this is what we need, we need leaders above all else,” he said. “And good leaders need good followers and sometimes it’s hard or disappointing to follow, you know, people who may not have done everything you asked for. But in a sense, it is our responsibility to be a good citizen, to try to support one another. and help each other here as a person and show some compassion first. “

Fortunately, the ABC star has been “completely cured” of the infection after weeks of compromise in the partition of her home Cassie Randolph and their families.

Underwood also opened on TooFab about his “The First” memoir, why he decided Speaking about the fight against sexuality and most importantly, what it really feels like to be a Virgin.

Underwood played Becca Kufrin’s period “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” before being named “The Bachelor” for season 21, she became the first female to receive this title.

And to say that, ABC has come up with a special storyline during the Underwood era. In his book, Underwood explains how producers have come to “interfere with the crossing of the line” when it comes to their virginity.

When we asked him if there was a point he felt was far away, he said, “I think there is a time to talk, I don’t know who I was with, but I said, ‘Eh, let’s just leave the show about finding love, not trying. to me. ‘”

He added: “I think what I was trying to do was say, ‘Hey guys, it seems like I understand that you have a story. you know, what that means. ‘”

See more from Colton Underwood in our interview, above!

“The first time: finding myself and finding love on reality TV” is now available.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Most popular site of the week

Instagram

The ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Flaunts Public Love with Sappy Instagram Post