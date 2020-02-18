[Columbia Police require assistance identifying theft suspect]

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Office is hoping another person recognizes a gentleman they say is accused of breaking into a business enterprise previous thirty day period.

In accordance to authorities, the guy observed in this surveillance picture is accused of breaking into a shop in the seven thousand block of Garner’s Ferry Highway at least twice. Police say during the alleged crimes he stole cigarettes and other goods from the retail store.

If you know who he is or have any details that may be in a position to assist authorities identify him you are urged to contact crimestoppers at 18881888-Criminal offense-SC anonymously.