Column: Do not let myths disguise the terrible nature of domestic abuse

I would like to highlight three recent news examples related to intimate partner terrorism: domestic violence. These pieces are always written without context, such as discrete, unconnected events. These disembodied accounts ignore the true dynamics of this scourge – and sadly evade the truth of the power of handling an abuser.

Three articles in the Star-Advertiser: “Puna man, 53, arrested for allegedly shooting at, injuring wife,” on March 31; and “Interisland quarantine order emptied airports” and “women and babies in Ewa Beach double-homicide died of multiple stab wounds, the Bureau of Medical Examiners says,” both on April 2.

In the Puna story, we read that police arrested Rick Bowen after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his wife as he fled their home. Officers responded to a report of a “physical incident at home.”

All our research indicates that the home is the most violent place for women. Terrorism against survivors is not a domestic incident; it is a very serious crime, not to be minimized linguistically.

Description The murder of Kayla Holder, 23 of Ewa Beach, and her 6-month-old son, Kainoa Ramsey, is heart-breaking. The two apparently were bludgeoned to death by Holder’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Kendall Rashad Ramsey, in a drunken rage. “Multiple stab wounds” is the image stored in the brain. Impossible to unsee. Still these stories haunt us. Until the next.

The events reported these past few days are not isolated incidents, but rather, part of a pattern that makes the survivor silent and fearful, sources of sexual violence are unexplored, and the structurally misogynistic structure changing.

By connecting these narratives with the language used to describe them, we can make these “private” horrors public. This strategy will further avoid our collective singing of outrage.

Waikiki is described in the recent tourism article as “the pulse of the state’s economy.” We learn that the corporate owners of the sector are rightly providing comfort to our first responder rescuers in the virus crisis.

The Hawaii Hotel and Housing Association’s hotel program must be extended on a permanent basis to those (mostly) women, children and pets who are trapped in their homes and abusers with dysfunction – especially during the stressful quarantine period.

Community resources invested to keep families safe keep great promise for the welfare of our island state. The chaos we see plays out now blurry during “normal” times. We can lay the foundation in the moment – and build it, strengthen it, believe in it.

It is so apparent to the advocates and organizations working on this crisis that the issue continues to be minimized by the community as a whole. With the myth that has dominated the dialogue so far, we must insist that leaders, employers, churches, healthcare providers, law enforcement professionals and their families, connect together to prevent crimes committed by one partner against another. The test and answer must be current, be appropriate and be effective.

Hawaii’s hotel association can further honor itself, its employees and a grateful community, by supporting safe spaces and underwriting defense resources for families of peace and ohana – Hawaii’s true “pulse.”

Nancie Caraway, Ph.D., of Manoa, is a lawyer, writer and academic. She is a former first lady of the state of Hawaii.