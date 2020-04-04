Column: Telemedicine seems to be here to stay due to coronavirus

An unexpected result of the COVID-19 pandemic is the increase in telemedicine. For sure, the best medicine is still a caring, face-to-face visit with a known provider, but today, as Hawaii is taking refuge, coronavirus cases are rising quickly with doctor’s offices many are closed or difficult to. contact. In view of the fact that Hawaii already had a serious physician shortage before COVID, finding a new doctor may seem like a daunting task once care has expired.

In an effort to optimize the safety of patients and providers in response to COVID, some clinics have initiated remote visits. Although the technology for videoconferencing has been around for many years, the construction of medical providers until now has been the problem of insurance reimbursement. However due to COVID, effective March 6, Medicare announced that it would cover telemedicine visits at the same rate as in-clinic visits if the encounters include audio / video and take place in real time. Other carriers have since followed suit.

Literally overnight, Manakai O Malama, an integrated clinic, began organizing telemedicine visits not only for conventional medical providers but also for psychology, sleep medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, naturopathic medicine and even acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. Although the need for information, testing and treatment for COVID is rapidly accelerating, we also maintain sufficient capacity of care providers for new and existing patients for non-COVID health problems. There is now an influx of people who do not have a current medical provider. The mandate of “shelter in place” makes the telemedicine option particularly important.

Many now also seek remote care in particular for psychological services. Anxiety and depression are not uncommon as we face the prospect of not only falling ill with the virus but also having to confront the economic impact of unemployment and business loss. Many people feel socially disconnected as a result of physical distance, and our coupons are at greater risk during this time. What may be less obvious is the emotional challenge of spending so much time at home with Ohana. With parents out of work, school and social gatherings and traveling to a bare minimum, stress levels can rise. Suspension of sports activities is also difficult for both athletes and spectators. There is only so much streaming and gaming one can do, and hours of scary news on TV also end up in its phone numbers

Sleep medicine requires a multi-part work flow, but it too has been reorganized in Manakai to offer a remote-only option, where patients first get a telemedicine consultation and then send a disposable study home unit. The results are reported remotely and therapeutic equipment to treat sleep apnea can be sent home to ensure restful sleep. Sleep apnea treats people at risk for weight gain, stroke, heart attack and depression. Criteria for finding a sleep study may include snoring and nonrestorative sleep.

You might be surprised to know that other health services have also affected telemedicine billing codes. Manakai’s physical therapist now offers rehabilitation through telemedicine, and our occupational therapists offer life management skills for depression, obesity, diabetes, traumatic brain injury and sleep problems. Even the acupuncture department can provide telemedicine including excitement tips to acupuncture points, lifestyle and traditional Chinese herbal medicine.

Telemedicine is destined to become part of the new normal, which is good if used appropriately by patients and providers. While the rule changes that remote remote power originally intended to be temporary, are most likely here to stay. Once COVID passes, and eventually it will, many will still prefer to use it whenever possible. Unless needed, why take time off from work, drive through traffic and pay for parking when a telemedicine visit is about to take place?

On the way forward, our lifestyle is increasingly filled with options for remote activities including not only healthcare, but also communication, education, entertainment, and shopping. We are ultimately social animals however, and they need to be together. As the convenience of technology allows more of our activities to reach a distance, the human mind seeks ever more creative ways to embrace and nurture our relationships with one another.

Ira “Kawika” Zunin, MD, MPH, MBA, is a practicing physician. He is the medical director of the Manakai O Malama Integrative Healthcare Group and Rehabilitation Center (manakaiomalama.com). Please submit your questions to info@manakaiomalama.com