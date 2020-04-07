Columns: How to help protect elderly parents from coronaviruses

Dear Senior Savvy: I have concerns about my 80-year-old mother, who is at high risk for coronavirus. She lives on her own about 100 miles from me, and I have kept tabs locked on her since this whole pandemic started. What tips can you offer to long-distance family members? – Daughter anxiety

Dear concerned: Because seniors and people with chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable to coronary heart disease, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distance and stay home is critically important.

Here are some additional tips and recommendations from CDC and public health specialists that can help keep your mother safe and healthy while she is hunkering down at home until the pandemic is over.

Know and follow other CDC recommendations: Make sure you and your mother know and practice the CDC recommendations for seniors and those with compromised health conditions. Some of the guidelines – such as washing your hands and not touching your face – are probably already familiar with, but there are many other recommendations and they are constantly changing. For the full list, visit Coronavirus.gov; click on “seniors & medical conditions.”

Make supplies from you: Start by contacting your mother’s health care provider to find out how to get the extra medication you need to get in your hand for an extended period of time. If you cannot get extra medication, consider using the mail order drug to avoid going to a pharmacy. Also, make sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies to treat fever and other symptoms.

It should also have enough supplies and household items on hand so that it can stay in the home for an extended period of time. If it needs to recover supplies, there are online grocery delivery options such as Amazon Fresh, Instacart, Peapod, Target and Walmart, and a growing number of stores including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Dollar General and many others. offer dedicated early start. times the elderly are vulnerable to reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.

There are also home delivery programs that can help seniors at home – see mealsonwheels america.org to find one in your area. Or, check out companies like Silver Kitchen (silvercuisine.com) or Mom Foods (momsmeals.com) that deliver nutritious and pre-cooked foods to seniors who can warm up in the microwave.

Using technology: For many seniors, social distance can also lead to social isolation and loneliness, which is a common problem in the older population. If your mom has a computer, tablet or smartphone, she can stay connected with friends and family via video calling via Skype, Zoom or FaceTime, which is a safe alternative.

If your mom is not familiar or comfortable with mainstream technology, there are other solutions such as GrandPad’s (grandpad.net), which is a simplified 4G tablet designed for people 75 years old and older that allow one-touch video calls, email and more.

And for peace of mind, there are also check-in services like Snug (snugsafe.com) that send free daily check-ins to your mom’s phone to confirm it’s OK. And they’ll let you know if he doesn’t respond.

Skip non-essential doctor appointments: Most public health experts also recommend that seniors at risk cancel the nonessential doctor’s appointment. If your mother has a condition that she feels should not be put in, see if a telemedicine session, which is currently covered by Medicare, would be an option.

Talk to caregivers: If your mother uses a home health or home care service, that means a number of different aids can come to her door.

Be sure to talk to the agency he or she uses for hygiene help. They should all be reminded to wash their hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently. And any equipment they bring to your mother’s house should be wiped down with disinfectant.

Jim Miller is a contributor to NBC-TV’s “Today” program and author of “The Savvy Senior.” Send your questions to Senior Savvy, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070; or visit savvysenior.org.