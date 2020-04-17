Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The allure of a diamond makes it the most revered among gemstones. It has many qualities that make it so desirable and beloved, not the least of which is its rarity.

Diamonds are the toughest, the brightest and the most imperishable of all precious stones. The word “diamond” comes from the Greek word “adamas,” meaning unconquable.

Clear, bright and fiery rivals have no other gem, but they are made from carbon, one of the most notable chemicals in the periodic table. It is the blackness of a lump of coal and is also the chemical element responsible for life itself.

Diamond is carbon in its most concentrated form and, except for track cleaners such as boron and nitrogen, which gives it tint of pink and yellow, its purest form as well.

Diamonds have been a source of passion for centuries. From myths about valleys to diamonds protected by snakes, to the production of millions of carats of rough diamonds every year, the history of diamonds dating back some 3,000 years to India is one of mystical power, beauty and commercial resources.

Only a few diamond deposits are known until the 20th century, when scientific and technological understanding extended diamond exploration and mining around the globe.

Today diamonds are exploited in about 25 countries, on all continents but Europe and Antarctica. Surprisingly, more than a third of the world’s diamonds come from Australia.

Diamonds are formed deep in the ground, at the mantle between 60 and 120 miles below the surface where temperatures are 1,700 to 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit and the pressure is 45,000 to 60,000 atmospheres.

The smallest diamonds are known to have been formed 1 billion years old, and many are over 3 billion years old.

Volcanic eruptions carry diamonds to the surface through a magma channel known as a kimberlite pipe. Most diamonds reach the surface of an ordinary-looking volcanic rock known as kimberlite.

The kimberlite magmas that carry diamonds to the surface are smaller than the diamonds they carry. The preexisting diamonds simply ride the kimberlite magma like an elevator.

Diamond is the most difficult mineral known, and graphite is one of the softest. The reason for this is that the carbon atoms of the diamonds are linked together in a 3D network, while in graphite the atoms form sheets that hold together loosely, allowing sheets to slip past and easily.

Diamonds are rare even in kimberlite, which reaches an average rate of 1 gram of diamond per 200,000 grams of kimberlite.

Only 20% or less are of gem quality. The rest fall into two other categories known as pre-gem quality and industrial-quality diamonds.

Pre-gem quality diamonds represent these stones of a quality between gem and industrial, which in fact can be used as either depending on the individual stone.

The fire is distinct

and the brilliance that gives diamonds extraordinary appeal is due to the strong chemical bonds between carbon atoms.

Carbon atoms have four bonding sites and have a mysterious facility forming bonds with other carbon atoms by sharing electrons at the bonding sites.

That’s the shape of the well

perfect in covalent bonds, where electrons are shared equally. In most bonded covalent molecules, such as water, the probability of finding an electron is greater near the oxygen atom than one of the two hydrogen atoms. In a covalent carbon-carbon bond, electrons are evenly distributed among the bonded

atoms.

In the perfect covalent bond perfect for the return dialyzer, the carbon atoms form a 3D laser interlocking of the tetrahedral diamond structure.

These bonds likewise account for the primary optical properties that give the diamonds different fires and brilliance.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.