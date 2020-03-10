Combat coronavirus, with innovative messages | HT Editorial – editorials

While the world watched in disbelief as the novel coronavirus strain spread across the continents, two Vietnamese dancers took to TikTok with a lush, well-choreographed dance, which became, to put it better, viral. The video highlights the importance of handwashing as a simple yet important virus precaution. And the message worked. People were listening. Out of panic about a virus they knew little about, people began taking small but significant steps to protect themselves. And it helped that the song was catchy.

In the age of social media, with true and false information flooding our timelines every few seconds, this trend of using different platforms to disseminate information – audio, visual and textual – shows the power of new technologies when used well. Concerns, symptoms, and precautions for a coronavirus that has engulfed the world unprepared have been addressed. Coronavirus has affected over 100,000 people in 95 countries and killed at least 3,600 since it first appeared in China’s Wuhan region. India was also affected, with cases reported in different parts of the country.

Since the outbreak of the World Health Organization (WHO), he has found himself in a difficult position and has had to react quickly and dismiss misinformation. But then, WHO also realized the potential of social media in extracting as much accurate information as possible about the protection, hygiene and impact of the virus, and launched its own TikTok account. The world is already struggling to contain the epidemic, with no cure in sight. It doesn’t need “infodemia” to fight alongside it. As active participants in the information age, individuals must stop the spread of conspiracy theories, rumors and general misinformation. Since finding a cure for the virus remains elusive, the least that can be done is to act responsibly to disseminate information. Wash your hands with a rumor and clean.

