Combat friction on retail returns

Free returns have become a standard offering for e-commerce customers. What could be nicer than compensating for an incorrectly fitting piece of clothing or a purchase that does not do justice to the snuff better than simply returning it free of charge?

A solid strategy if it weren’t for a specific topic that most e-commerce consumers have experienced. Free returns are not necessarily free – especially when time is considered a commodity. Depending on how a customer makes a return, some retailers will deduct part of the return cost from the refund amount. And even if it is rightly free of charge, the customer often has to repack the item (and find new packaging material), create a shipping label and return the package to a suitable shipping location.

Once this is done, a refund can take another seven to ten working days.

In short, it’s often a smooth, time-consuming experience. This is where Mark Geller, David Sobie and their reverse logistics startup Happy Returns come into play. The company works with online retailers to provide returns with better consumer options and a more efficient supply chain. The startup works with well-known names such as Everlane, Rothy’s, Revolve and (recently) the large women’s retailer Avenue.

The concept behind the company, according to COO and co-founder Geller, is pretty simple. Despite all the investments in building the networks to deliver packages quickly and smoothly from distribution centers, the process is not nearly as smooth and smooth when trying to get these packages back from customers. Happy Returns aims to compensate for this performance expectation.

It was planned to expand the network of third-party take-back points currently available to large physical retailers to smaller and digital retailers, and then combine them with a direct online interface to initiate take-back and exchange. Customers want a free return, Sobie noted – but free is not a sufficient requirement for a good experience. They also want something that is simple, sustainable and, above all, fast.

“With Happy Returns, the customer hands over the items to a person, without a box, label, label or packaging tape, and has the item approved immediately with a real-time refund or exchange,” said Geller in an interview.

The company’s services fall into two main categories, he said. The first is an easier-to-navigate online returns software solution that provides consumers with a clearer and more direct way of doing the job. About half (52 percent) of all returns are due to a color or size problem. This usually means that the customer actually wants to exchange the item and not want to return it. This enables simpler one-click switches, in contrast to the consumer entering two different flows: one to return the goods and one to buy the right size.

The second part of the offer is the simple return and exchange options, which means that no new packaging is required and immediate provisional refunds or product changes as well as minimal shipping costs are guaranteed.

This change is in the best interests of retailers, Geller and Sobie said. Managing and tracking returns can be tedious and time-consuming, and Happy Returns does it faster and at a lower cost than most brands. In addition, the streamlined return process ensures happier customers who enjoy shopping and trying new things, knowing that changing or returning items is easy if that doesn’t work or isn’t quite right.

Geller noted that hopefully it will be even easier in the future.

“We want to continue to secure the reputation of a retailer as the best” partner for life “for all aspects of returns,” he said. “Leading retailers have inspiring visions for their businesses that span decades into the future. We want to be the partner you can rely on to solve this challenging area of ​​your business so you can focus on what you do best – build great brands and grow. ”

