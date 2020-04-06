Combating coronavirus: VA orders hospitals to open to civilians in virus-stricken states

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Section of Veterans Affairs is joining the battle towards the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not only to secure veterans but to aid the American folks,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie stated Sunday.

Wilkie is opening VA hospitals to civilians to acquire some of the load off hospitals on the entrance lines.

“We are lacking in ample beds to meet the needs for COVID individuals,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) mentioned Monday.

The Democratic New York Senator represents one particular of the states strike toughest by the virus.

The purchase opens about 100 beds in the New York City region.

“Could be overflow for New York hospitals and hospitals in other states that are in the peak of their crisis,” she added.

Outside of New York, Secretary Wilkies’ order also opens up hospitals in New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts and Louisiana.

“If the VA Secretary feels comfortable in opening it up, certainly they come to feel like they have the ability and capability to choose on clients, then I think which is terrific for our nation,” Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL-17) said Monday.

The member of the Household Veterans Affairs Committee and Republican Florida Congressman stated he’s been getting day-to-day updates from the VA due to the fact the crisis commenced.

He believes the hospitals are in the placement to just take on this new obstacle.

“It’s a fantastic demonstrate of regard from the VA and our governing administration to attempt and aid men and women in need to have,” he included.

About 1,500 beds are predicted to be obtainable at very first.

Most up-to-date ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: