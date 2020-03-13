Combating severe malnutrition: Lessons from Rajasthan – analysis

In the national health index published by NITI Aayog in 2019, Rajasthan stood out as one of the two best states making the greatest progress in health care indicators between 2015 and 2017. This estimate is based on achievements on many indicators, which include a reduced infant and child mortality rate, a declining birth rate, an increase in immunization rates, and the percentage of babies born in hospitals rather than homes. All these indicators have one thing in common – improving the health of the child.

There is another area where new evidence, though still at an early stage, shows Rajasthan writing a success story — healing his children who are severely malnourished. Children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have an eleven-fold mortality rate and lack of immunity to infections and diseases.

In an attempt to heal children with SAM, Rajasthan used the world-learned approach from humanitarian crises in Africa in 2000 – called Community-Based Acute Malnutrition (CMAM). Once effective in managing SAM children, it was adopted in 2007 as a standard approach by the United Nations (UN) agencies in emergency and development frameworks. Two years later, Médecins sans Frontières, an international humanitarian agency affiliated with the Bihar government, used this as an emergency response to manage SAM children in Bihar during the Kosi floods and revealed a dramatic recovery rate of 88.4%. Since then, this decentralized, evidence-based approach to CMAM has been applied in more than 70 countries for the management and treatment of children under five with acute malnutrition.

Countries adapt this model to local needs, but several of its main features are therefore – health professionals differentiate children from SAM on whether they have other medical complications and whether they are free from medical complications. SAM children with medical complications and poor appetite are treated in institutions such as the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers or the Malnutrition Treatment Center. Those without medical complications and with a good appetite fall into complicated cases and do not need hospital care. Such uncomplicated cases of SAM could be treated and managed at the community level, using some form of energy-dense dietary supplement, once or twice a week by a visit to a nearby health facility. Most of this active case finding is done by community health professionals.

In India, many states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Odisha have implemented various small scale CMAM models for the treatment of SAM children.

In 2015, the Government of Rajasthan implemented a CMAM in the National Health Mission adopting POSHAN (proactive and optimal child care through access to a social household for nutrition) to treat severely malnourished children without medical complications with a medical diet therapy kit, a type of energy-dense supplement diet. CMAM POSHAN-I was implemented in 2015-16. In ten high priority districts and three tribal districts of Rajasthan. Approximately 2.3 young children aged six to 59 months were screened and 9640 children were enrolled in a treatment program using this nutrient supplement at a community level. During this intervention, these children checked into their sub-center, called the POSHAN Divas, every Tuesday.

During the first week of the intervention, SAM was given a dose of the antibiotic Amoxicillin and by removing skin removal against Albendazole, according to age and weight. Each Tuesday, Nursing Midwifery (ANM) midwifery measured the weight, height and circumference of the middle arm. The food kit was then assigned to the caregiver or mother according to the child’s weight. The program also included ANM’s counseling to the mother on the importance of introducing nutrition and a number of other factors that affect malnutrition, such as proper nutrition, hygiene, hand washing and immunization. If the child becomes ill, the mother is advised to contact a healthcare professional immediately. Similar counseling was repeated when ASHAs made home visits to monitor the child. To encourage mothers not to give up on the program, ANMs gave them reimbursement for transportation costs they needed to enter the sub-center every Tuesday. After 12 weeks of intervention, an astonishing 88% of children recovered from severe acute malnutrition.

Delighted with success, in line with international experience, the CMAM approach was extended to 20 districts of Rajasthan in December 2018. About 3.7 lakh children were screened under this POSHAN-II and 10 344 SAM children were enrolled for intervention, is a high survival rate (death in SAM children was only 0.1%), compared to the international level (less than 10%), and recorded a cure rate of 70.4% which was slightly lower than the international level (over 75%), but still impressive compared to most states.

The ANM and ASHA front health workers acted as the pillar of the intervention’s success. The cured SAM was monitored by ANM and ASHA for four months to monitor dietary sustainability. Evidence from Rajasthan, although at an early stage, shows that community-based SAM treatment can be successfully applied to a large extent with minimal additional resources and effort. One of the most important findings was this —- follow-up study of all recovered SAMs after four months of intervention, found that only three percent of recovered children returned to malnutrition, which testifies to its long-term effect.

But experiences like Rajasthan and other states should become part of a joint national-level gathering of evidence to keep them informed about policy making.

To the shock of the public health community, in July 2019, the National Nutrition Mission reported that of the total funding allocated for 2018, states used only 22 percent. This poor use of allocated resources to manage the problem of malnutrition indicates a lack of priorities, planning and use of resources.

But is it acceptable in a country where international journals estimate that 68.4% of all child deaths are attributable to various forms of malnutrition? Even our national surveys show that about 38.4% of our children under the age of five are stunted, 35.8% are less, 21% are consumed and 7.5% are difficult to spend. Initially, in the last decade, strict spending has increased from 6.4% (2005-06) to 7.5% (2015-16) in India, according to the National Family Health Survey.

It urgently takes an hour to create a formal mechanism for measuring and sharing evidence from all states so that we can learn from each other and give our children health, which is not only our duty, but their right.

Daya Krishan Mangal is Professor of Public Health and Shobana Sivaramanis Senior Researcher at IIHMR University

The views expressed are personal

