[comcast-customers-might-not-have-cubs’-marquee-athletics-community-by-means-of-spring-education]

Lots of Cubs enthusiasts won’t be in a position to look at Marquee Sports Network when it launches at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Of the huge community cable and satellite distributors, AT&T (U-Verse, DirecTV and AT&T Television) and RCN customers can. Of the major streaming services, Hulu subscribers with Hulu + Reside Tv can, much too.

But Comcast, the area’s biggest cable distributor, hasn’t acquired in still.

Comcast spokesman Jack Segal verified the sides have been in conversations, but he included, “There’s however time just before Opening Working day.”

That’s March 26. So Comcast consumers may well pass up out on spring schooling.

“I know this: I wouldn’t want to be in the carriage enterprise in Chicago if I did not have Cubs game titles to offer,” Marquee typical supervisor Mike McCarthy mentioned. “So I stay self-confident this will get settled quicker than later.”

Though we don’t know when there will be a deal, we can make some safe and sound assumptions as to why there is not a person.

Content companies cost distributors to carry their programming, and people prices are passed on to buyers. For case in point, RCN subscribers acquired a letter this thirty day period outlining that it did not raise its month-to-month online video surcharge ample to accommodate including Marquee. For this reason, shoppers will be charged a further $two.40 per month. Potentially Comcast is in a comparable placement.

If Marquee’s charge is not the concern with Comcast — the Cubs have explained they’ve presented distributors with similar specials — maybe the cost of other stations is. Marquee is a partnership in between the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, the 2nd-largest Television set station operator in the nation.

When Sinclair labored out a deal with AT&T to carry Marquee, it was portion of an in excess of-arching deal that provided carrying neighborhood stations it owns. Potentially Sinclair is leveraging Comcast with its stations, as well.

Whatever the circumstance, McCarthy continues to be self-confident Comcast will carry Marquee at some level.

“I’ve been indicating this in diverse strategies for the past couple weeks,” McCarthy explained. “I obtain it really challenging to imagine there is not likely to be a deal.”