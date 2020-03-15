Comcast to Provide Families with Free Internet During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Comcast is volunteering to help low-income families stay connected through the Internet amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the company announced that from Monday, it would give new customers “60 days of free Internet Essentials, which is typically available to all low-income qualified households for $ 9.95 / month. “, according to a statement.

The version continued:

In addition, we are increasing the Internet speed for Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will advance the speed of service. In this way, we guarantee that Internet Essentials customers will be able to use their Internet service for all their increased needs as a result of this health crisis.

On Friday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that a number of internet providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, recently announced that they signed the agency’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge.

FCC President Ajit Pai has praised Internet providers for their decision to join the effort and to help American citizens stay in touch with their work, schools. and his relatives for the time being.

“They are stepping on the plank now and taking critical steps that make it easier for Americans to stay connected during this pandemic and to maintain a much-needed social distance,” he said, urging other companies to do the same.

“It can be a difficult time for our nation, but if we all work together, I’m sure we can set the challenge,” said Pai.

Comcast Corporation said it worked with its government and non-profit partners to spread the word about its plan.

“Our hope is that faster access and wider access will help all of our Internet Essentials customers work easier from home, access educational resources, get important government health alerts and stay in touch with their families during this difficult time, “the statement said. he concluded.