Come and bring your heavy equipment

A very attractive German woman, traveling with her friends in a motorhome in the remote area of ​​Nordkapp on the northernmost tip of Norway, got stuck on an icy mountain road far from all emergency aid. Fearing that they would slide down, she posted her photo on the dating app Tinder. A young guy with a mechanical excavator showed up five minutes later.

YOU THINK YOU ARE TOO GOOD FOR ME !? A man called the police emergency number in Waukesha, Wisc. And the female dispatcher asked if she wanted to “hang out” or “spend some quality time together”. She refused.

Oh, so that was something A woman led the police on a fast chase on an icy highway in Gallup, N.M., which ended when she crashed on a pickup truck. She told the police officer who arrested her: “I’m sorry, I thought you were a bad guy.” The officer pointed out that he had switched on his siren and flashing lights during the chase.

SORRY, BRO, I CAN’T HELP HELP: A man tried a grocery store in Lafayette, La. To rob, despite the fact that the servant behind the counter was his brother. The clerk lowered the protective glass around the cash register and his brother ran away.

GUILTY AS LOADED, GUY: A 20-year-old man accused of simple possession of drugs in Lebanon, Tenn., Smoked a marijuana cigarette when he appeared in court.

AND EVERYTHING SUITABLE: People walking down Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow, Scotland were shocked when they saw some passionate relationships in the window of their apartment above the Nice N Sleazy bar.

LET ME APOLOGIZE, OFFICER: A man, who ran away from the police in St. Petersburg, Fla., Tried to car jack a vehicle and discovered that the driver was an undercover agent.

THIS BELONGS YOU, SIR? The police, who invested in the theft of mobile phones during a rock concert in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, found a man with 30 of the devices in his cycling shorts.

SORRY, Madam, THERE IS Nothing we can do about it: A “stunned” 69-year-old woman repeatedly called the police emergency number in Largo, Fla., To complain about her husband.

YOU KNOW, THERE WAS SOMETHING ABOUT HIM: A 19-year-old man, with the word “Murder” tattooed on his forehead above his left eye, was convicted of murder in Greeley, Colo.

NEXT TIME, PLAN AHEAD: A burglar slammed the glass door of a cell phone shop in Surrey, British Columbia, and slipped under a security gate to discover that the expensive merchandise had been removed. When the alarms went off, the owner looked at a security app on her cell phone as he got stuck under the security gate trying to escape. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived quickly.

Hey, you smell something? A man who wanted to get out on the water for some fishing, confused a fishing rod holder for the gas tank of his 18-foot boat and accidentally pumped 30 liters of gas directly into the cockpit. The Hazmat team had to rectify this.