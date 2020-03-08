Come and find my AR-15 and “See how it goes”

Texas Governor Dan Patrick (R) responded to Joe Biden’s gun control collaboration on March 2, 2020 with “Beto” Oourour suggesting O’Rourke attempt to confiscate Patrick’s AR-15 and “see how it goes”.

On March 3, 2020, Breitbart News announced Biden’s announcement that O’Rourke would target his gun control push.

Biden made it clear that Oourour will be the “one directing” the push for gun control.

During the Democratic debate on September 12, 2019, Oourour said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-17.”

On March 4, 2020, Governor Patrick Texas reacted to the collaboration between Biden and Oourour, saying:

Joe Biden says a lot of nasty things, you have a whole list of them and you play them a lot. The weird thing he’s said is he’s going to put Beto ORourke in charge of getting our weapons. I tell you, you only added two or three points to President Trump’s victory in November if it is the “Biden and Beto Show.”

Patrick also suggested that Oourour should begin its seizure efforts at Patrick’s home. Patrick said, “(Beto) said he was coming to take our AR-15s. I have one, I want to invite him home and see how this goes.”

