Come to Daddy Review

Rating:

9.10

Occupation:

Elijah Wood as Norval

Stephen McHattie as Gordon

Garfield Wilson as Ronald Plum

Michael Smiley as Jethro

Martin Donovan as David

Madeleine Sami as Gladys

Ona Gray as Noble

Directed by Ant Timpson

Come to dad review:

Films that are based on family reunions very rarely get the horror twist and stick to dysfunctional comedies or moving dramas rather than thrills or thrills, but Ant Timpson and Toby Harvard had other ideas and brought Elijah Wood for the thriller ride come to Daddyand it’s worth spades.

Wood plays Norval Greenwood, a Los Angeles musician who receives a letter from his long-estranged father who wants to pick him up for a long-awaited family reunion in his secluded cabin by the lake. But when he tries to connect with his father, he realizes that he may be hiding dark secrets, and things become macabre when Norval learns the truth about why his father left and the twisted events that are coming.

It is clear from the start that things will be tense and funny, and Timpson and Harvard find this balance in an almost perfect nature and deliver some of the most bizarre and exciting laughs in the horror comedy genre also exciting and pulsating. From a heated conversation about whether they know Elton John, exploring what it’s like to grow up without a father and what it’s like to end the lost years, the script feels fresh and intelligent all the way, and never feels such a bad imitation of other similar efforts.

One of the best aspects of the film comes exclusively from Wood in the lead role, as his character is led by multiple wrestlers and the actor has to find a way to skilfully jump from one emotion to the next in a few minutes. Wood proves that he is committed to the role and knows how to sympathize with the audience with his character while keeping it on the fence, whether we should really take root for him, and exude a touch of stupidity alongside a clearly friendly soul ,

McHattie also proves to be a miracle to watch. He chews every scene he is in while Wood tries to connect to him. He proves to be a remarkably somber character, for whom the audience doesn’t want to take root, but wants to see more as the film progresses. He has a truly menacing charisma and knows how to beat all the unusual comedic notes. His chemistry with wood is fascinating because it shows the talent to play with the strengths and weaknesses of each character and to press the buttons against each other to get the best performance from each other.

In addition to the excellent balance of sound and performance, the second and third acts of the film prove to be one of the craziest and most exciting screenplays with an insightful twist that asks for new watches for clues to the unveiling and review of the characters, some of the most tense, intense and dark Scenarios that the audience has seen for some time. From people who are stabbed with a pen covered with an unhappy body fluid to people who are suffocated by muscular prostitutes, history always knows when to put some recklessness into their darker and cooler moments, and it seems.

It is certainly difficult to get more detailed without spoiling the audience, but for those who think they planned the film and know where it will go, you will definitely have several exciting surprises in the 93 minutes.

Overall, Timpson, Harvard, and Wood have created one of the funniest, most thought-provoking, and most disturbing endeavors in any genre they fit, and it contains absolutely tons of rewarding little details and fantastic performances to draw multiple views.