ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez: Performance, not a scandal, must define utility

As Chief Executive Officer of ComEd, Joseph Dominguez leads a company that operates under a cloud. But he says he has something in his corner that he believes will ensure progress in the program, regardless of the immediate challenges.

It is the 6,000 people who work for ComEd who, according to him, have made the country’s best-performing program. Since taking on the CEO position last August 1, Dominguez has been their champion.

In the light of news stories about ComEd and the role of parent company Exelon in the latest government scandal of Illinois – a creature with tentacles that affects the massive lobbying operation of the utility – Dominguez said he focused on something else.

“There is no use in the nation that can make a better claim that they are number 1 than Commonwealth Edison,” he said.

Whether the standard is affordability, reliability or the use of clean energy, ComEd is a top performer, the envy of other utilities, even those in the Exelon family, Dominguez said. Since 2012, the tool has improved reliability by 70%, according to Dominguez, an unprecedented improvement for an industry accustomed to only incremental changes.

He gives that credit to ComEd employees. “Nothing prepares you for sitting in this chair when the workforce goes out and the weather is 50 degrees negative or when it’s super hot and sees the daily dedication of the people we have here,” he said.

Dominguez said the scandal, which included two federal summonses for Exelon documents and one US securities probe of its lobbying activities, should not detract from the company’s performance.

In an interview, Dominguez would not talk about anything related to what federal investigators are looking at. He would also not comment on reforms of internal procedures that have been established or considered.

“At this point, we continue to collaborate [and] provide information to the government if needed,” he said.

Silence must be tough for him. At the age of 57, Dominguez has a background that seems particularly suitable for the situation of ComEd. He is a former federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. And he moved through the ranks of Exelon in positions as general advisor and government relations.

Dominguez refused to say whether previous executives have done anything wrong or speculate about whether Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is a target of the investigation. The ComEd lobby network has multiple links with Madigan.

At Exelon, the biggest change in management amid the scandal was the sudden retirement in October of Anne Pramaggiore, one of the leading women in business in Chicago. Pramaggiore previously held the position of Dominguez at ComEd. She and Exelon did not comment on her departure.

ComEd and Exelon have long been one of the most prominent forces in Springfield. Dominguez said that ComEd should continue to focus on lobbying.

“We are called by policymakers to be involved in hundreds of policy issues and rules every year,” he said. “That is just our reality.”

He said that ComEd’s performance will increase credibility with politicians and the public. Traditionally, relatively cheap electricity prices in the North Illinois service area of ​​ComEd have been an economic development. State regulators have approved tariff cuts for ComEd over the past four years.

If ComEd were a state, electricity costs as a percentage of the average family income would be lower than anywhere else according to Utah, according to utility. At 1.4%, the rate is comparable to an American average of 2.3%.

Dominguez said that 92% of ComEd’s power comes from sources that do not cause air pollution, making it easily the market leader.

Earlier this month, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged the Illinois Commerce Commission, which controls ComEd, to review its decision so that the program takes 38 years to repay $ 385 million to ratepayers. The money is no longer needed because the federal tax rate of ComEd has been lowered. Raoul argued that the reimbursement should take place within five years.

Dominguez disagrees. “The value of that tax benefit comes to us over that 38-year period, so it makes sense to return it to customers over the same period,” he said, adding that the ICC has decided twice on this issue unanimously.

He must also handle the negotiations in the town hall. The ComEd franchise agreement to work in Chicago expires at the end of this year. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about demanding answers about the scandal and forced ComEd to stop customer closures for non-payment.

“I think we have a common interest in the administration to do everything possible for our clients in financial need,” said Dominguez.

“The company has allocated resources to these customers over the past seven or eight years, and we will continue to do so.”