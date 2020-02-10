Comedian Abam Bocey put to rest | Malaysia

Abam is survived by Ms. Siti Norhidayah Mohd Ali and a five-month-old son Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey. – Image via Instagram / Abam Bocey

KUALA LUMPUR, February 10 – Comedian Abam Bocey, who passed away this morning, was buried in the Muslim cemetery Kampung Sungai Pusu in Gombak after today’s Maghrib prayer.

Previously, the remains of the comedian, whose real name was Syed Umar Mokhtar Syed Mohd Redzuan, had been brought to the Gombak Utara Mosque for a last bath, covering and burial.

Thousands of his family, relatives and friends from the entertainment and comedy industry attended the funeral.

The 32-year-old comedian died early this morning while sleeping in his home in Kampung Sg Salak, Batu 10, Jalan Gombak after having had a headache and fever for the past two days.

He is survived by Ms. Siti Norhidayah Mohd Ali and a five-month-old son Syed Uthman Hamzah Al-Juffrey.

Abam was a member or a popular comedy group, Bocey, along with Muhammad Fadzlie Nizam (Fad) and Mohd Nasir Hamzah (Achey).

On January 11, the group won as the third winner of Astro’s popular television comedy competition, Maharaja Lawak Mega 2019, RM 150,000. They were the winners of the competition in 2016 and 2017. – Bernama