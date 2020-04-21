Comedian Chris Duffy Hosts Host the Zoom-based Game Show with Toilet Awards

exclusive

Games like “The Price Is Good” and “Family Feud” are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, but comedians Chris DuffyGot a new way for junkies to play games to win big … out of the comfort of their own home.

Duffy – a writer for “Wyatt Cenac’s Trouble Areas” – launched a Zoom-based series called “Come on, You Are Here!” The show pairs comedians with random participants across the country … to play silly games for pandemonium-related prizes.

How the game works – Duffy and other comics present challenges to 3 participants who participated in the Zoom call. Examples include the first developer to find something at home and bring it to the screen … or draw something using Zoom’s whiteboard.

There were 3 rounds for 3 points each, and one final head-to-head round between the top 2 scorers to determine the winner.

Each week recipients get a good prize sent to them, which can range from a signed Duffy signed homemade dish towel mask to a signed Duffy. Or – for real luck – a full TP rollout.

Anyone can enter for a chance to compete as long as they have access to the video conferencing platform … but having a special skill or interesting attitude is a plus.

Chris told us in a recent episode, a woman who showed during her intro how she was writing simultaneously with both her right and left hands at the same time … while the other party fired a fake tooth.

‘Eat Down’ goes down every Saturday at 5 PM ET. Some of the comedy talents include Jo Firestone from “Shrill,” Evan Kaufman, Karen Chee, Ashley Brooke Roberts and Carley Moseley.