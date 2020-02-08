Comedian John Mulaney will return to the reception on Saturday night

It was a difficult past few years for Saturday Night Live. The show is not what it used to be, though many generations probably claim it. One piece of evidence, though, is how happy everyone was when Eddie Murphy returned to the host country. People were not only shocked by his return, but the quality of the episode. Most have called it SNL’s best episode for years. Why; Because it was consistently funny, and SNL is hardly consistent. Unless, of course, it is hosted by one of the show’s former writers, John Mulaney.

Mulaney’s triumphant return

Mulaney hosted the show with great success last year. It was a very compact episode with a handful of memorable sketches, including the notepad piece. Following the release of the stunning Netflix, Sad Lunch Bunch, it returns to hosting on Saturday, February 29th. Once again, expect a huge boom in creativity and quality from NBC comedy and creator Lorne Michaels.

Sorry Canada

Mulaney’s hosting gig forced him to cancel one night in Toronto. This is the third time she has postponed the concert, and this time, she is now pushed to April. Very funny, Canada’s Lorne Michaels is the one to explain the postponed show. Given that Michaels is all behind the scenes and rarely ever in camera or joking public jokes, this statement is a delight for SNL fans and a rarity:

“My Canadians, I hope you will forgive John Mulaney for having to schedule the February 28th show in Toronto so that he can host Saturday Night Live that weekend. I think given the state of the John, who is in need, is bigger in New York right now. John was fully prepared for Toronto and feels deeply saddened to postpone it for the third time, but it was designed by SNL. just the task its and there is nothing more Canadian than that. “

The Unbeatable Music Visitor

No other David Byrne is the musical guest on the night of Mulaney’s performance. 2019 was an incredible time for Byrne, who actually starred in Mulaney’s Sad Lunch Bunch. He made a delightful musical number for parents who didn’t listen to children and made a very random sketch that revolves around a volcano of yours. The combination of Mulaney and Byrne? This is a must watch TV, especially since Byrne’s “American Utopia” was one of last year’s most fantastic tours and Broadway toast. The two of them are so creative geniuses, and together, they will deliver an SNL to remember.

SNL Reviews

Recently, SNL saw a huge rise in ratings when Murphy returned to host the show. It was their most-watched episode since May 2017. About 10 million people tuned in to watch Murphy back on his old stomping ground, where he dominated. The final season of Saturday Night Live reached 89 million viewers, so even if the jokes and sketches hit and miss, the show remains a hit. On average, about six million viewers tune in to each episode. At this point, it’s like McDonalds. It never goes anywhere. The show continues to generate buzz online, too, with over 300 million views of clips on youtube last season.

What else is happening in SNL

Mulaney is not the only new host to be announced for this Saturday Night Live season. Waiting for time to die, Daniel Craig returns to the reception. He is involved in the post-show performance of perhaps the best comedy show of 2019 on Knives Out, where his timing and traditions have always been absolute perfection. Craig has presented his serious comedic corners on the track and Logan Lucky, and hopefully these talents won’t go away on Saturday Night Live, where even the most hilarious actors are sometimes held back by the quality of the sketches. With Mulaney hosting, though, you expect golden comedy, people.