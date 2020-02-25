comedian-kim-kyung-jin-and-design-jeon-su-min-to-tie-the-knot

Wedding bells will quickly be ringing for this celeb few!

Kim Kyung Jin’s company, Astory Enjoyment, introduced the pleased news on February 25, expressing, “Kim Kyung Jin and Jeon Su Min are obtaining married in June. About a 12 months back, the two satisfied through an acquaintance and have been relationship at any time since.” The acquaintance who introduced them alongside one another is entertainer LJ.

Jeon Su Min’s company Morph Management also verified the information to be correct. They are scheduled to keep a wedding day ceremony in Gangnam District, Seoul on June 27.

Kim Kyung Jin debuted in 2007 as a comedian and has been lively as a comedian, singer, and actor, and Jeon Su Min debuted as a product in 2008 through the Jane Music selection and has appeared on a variety of stages.

Congratulations to the recently engaged pair!

